WTC Final: Fit-again KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to take charter flight from Chennai 

India and Punjab Kings openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are set to board a charter flight from Chennai to Mumbai to join their teammates ahead of the long tour to England.

According to media reports, Rahul, who was diagnosed with acute appendicitis during IPL 2021, has regained fitness and is ready to travel to England.

The BCCI has arranged for 3 charter flights to Mumbai - from Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. Agarwal and Rahul will reportedly travel by car from Karnataka before boarding their plane in Chennai. They will have to undergo an 8-day quarantine and regular Covid-19 tests in Mumbai.

India's tour of the UK includes the much-anticipated World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and a 5-Test rubber against England. Rahul and Agarwal have both lost their opening spots to Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill respectively and are unlikely to feature in the summit clash at Southampton.

India might also continue with the same batting combination in the England series but the Karnataka duo might get a few chances in the second half of the tour.

The last time Rahul played a Test series in England, he palpably struggled in swing-friendly conditions. He scored 299 runs across 10 innings but most of the tally came from his 149 in the last game of the series.

Agarwal is yet to play Test cricket in the country but has traveled before with the India 'A' team.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal played brilliantly for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021

KL Rahul (L) and Mayank Agarwal during IPL 2021

Both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are coming off highly impressive performances in the IPL.

KL Rahul was yet again in the top-3 run-scorers throughout the season, accruing a total of 331 runs from 7 innings at an average of 66.71. Mayank Agarwal, who also captained the Punjab Kings in their last game of the postponed edition, was not too behind with 260 runs at 43.33.