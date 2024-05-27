"Worst IPL final ever"- Top 10 funny memes after KKR's thumping win vs SRH in IPL 2024 final

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday (May 26) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Courtesy of the win, KKR lifted the IPL trophy after 10 long years. It is the third title win as they previously emerged victorious in 2012 and 2014, both under Gautam Gambhir's leadership.

After opting to bat first, SRH skittled out for 113 in 18.3 overs following a disastrous performance from their batting unit. Pat Cummins' 24 (19) was their highest scorer, which highlights their struggles with the bat on a fateful night. Andre Russell (3/19), Harshit Rana (2/24), and Mitchell Starc (2/14) performed well for KKR with the ball.

In reply, Venkatesh Iyer smashed a 24-ball half-century to power KKR to victorious shores in just 10.3 overs. As a result, Knight Riders notched up the biggest win in terms of balls (57) remaining for a team in the IPL final.

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided IPL 2024 final match between KKR and SRH on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"It's a great time and it's time to celebrate"- KKR bowling coach Bharat Arun after win vs SRH in the final of IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match, KKR's bowling coach, Bharat Arun, reflected on his team's comprehensive win in the final of IPL 2024 and said:

"I think it's been a tough two years. It was touch and go. There was lot of introspection. We tried to find out the areas we needed to work on and we can savour this moment now. Harshit has been outstanding. It's about understanding your strengths and backing these strengths. When he does that, it has come out beautifully."

Further speaking about Mitchell Starc and Sunile Narine, he said:

"I think Mitch coming into the team boosted the confidence of the youngsters. Mitch is one of the greatest bowlers going around. It was about understanding his strength and once he understood that, it was no stopping.

"Sunil Narine has brought a totally new dimension to our batting. It was Gautam who insisted that Sunny opens and it paid off big time. It's a great time and it's time to celebrate."

