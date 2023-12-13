“Would my guesses be right?” – Ravichandran Ashwin predicts costliest players for IPL 2024 auction

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked some of the players who are likely to emerge among the costliest players at the IPL 2024 auction, which is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.

The legendary off-spinner picked several popular names - Rachin Ravindra (INR 50 lakh base price), Travis Head (INR 2 crore), Daryl Mitchell (INR 1 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 1.5 crore), Harshal Patel (INR 2 crore), Shardul Thakur (INR 2 crore), Shahrukh Khan (INR 40 lakh), Pat Cummins (INR 2 crore), Mitchell Starc (INR 2 crore), and Gerald Coetzee (INR 2 crore). Many of these players recently delivered in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Ashwin, who has been retained by the Rajasthan Royals (RR), shared a video on Instagram with his guesses, captioning the post:

“Would my guesses be right?”

For the unversed, 333 cricketers will go under the hammer in the IPL 2024 auction. The list includes 214 Indians, 119 overseas, and two players from associate nations. There are 116 capped and 215 uncapped players. A maximum of 77 slots are available, including 30 slots for overseas players.

23 players have slotted themselves in the highest bracket of INR 2 crore, while 13 players are on the list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

2022 champions Gujarat Titans have the highest purse with INR 38.15 crore, while Lucknow Super Giants have the least purse with INR 13.15 crore.

Check out the list of purses available for franchises:

Gujarat Titans – ₹38.15 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹34 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹32.7 crore

Chennai Super Kings – ₹31.4 crore

Punjab Kings – ₹29.1 crore

Delhi Capitals – ₹28.95 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹23.25 crore

Mumbai Indians – ₹17.75 crore

Rajasthan Royals – ₹14.5 crore

Lucknow Super Giants – ₹13.15 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin on verge of completing 500 Test wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, is on the verge of completing 500 wickets in Tests. He will look to achieve the feat during the upcoming two Tests in South Africa. The 37-year-old has scalped 489 wickets in 94 Tests. He, however, has bagged just 10 wickets in six Tests in South Africa.

The first Test will begin in Centurion on December 26. The action will then shift to Cape Town for the second Test (January 3-7).