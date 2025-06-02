  • home icon
  • "Would love to understand your definition of success"- Robin Uthappa slams fan accusing him of hating Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

By Shankar
Modified Jun 02, 2025 16:57 IST
2025 IPL: Qualifier 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli in action for RCB in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has said that retired cricketers have no hatred towards Virat Kohli. The 39-year-old claimed that there were aspects that former players and Kohli disagreed upon, but added that it was normal to agree to disagree with one another.

Kohli and Uthappa played together at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for two seasons, 2009 and 2010, and finished runner-up in 2009.

But fans have accused former cricketers of being biased against Kohli, with one even calling them 'failed ex-cricketers'.

Uthappa said in response to a query on his YouTube channel:

"It's incredible how you stated we're all failed ex-cricketers. I would love to understand your definition of success in life. I have answered this multiple times. I don't think any of us, including me, hate Virat Kohli."
"There are certain things we disagree with him about, and I think that is perfectly fine, and we can all exist in a world where we can agree to disagree with each other. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that," he added.

Kohli will be charged up to win his maiden IPL trophy when RCB face Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

Robin Uthappa says he was devastated after the 2009 IPL final

Robin Uthappa won the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and Chennai Super Kings in 2021. However, before those triumphs, he also featured in a heartbreak, when RCB lost to the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the 2009 IPL final.

The former right-handed batter revealed that he was devastated after that loss. He added that he was frustrated for a week after that defeat to the Adam Gilchrist-led side in South Africa.

"I was devastated. I was frustrated for a whole week; the less I say, the better. I was absolutely devastated after the 2009 finals. Took me a long time to recover from that one," he said in response to a query on his YouTube channel.

This will be RCB's fourth IPL final appearance, and they will be desperate to cross the final barrier this time.

Shankar

Edited by Samya Majumdar
