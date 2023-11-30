"Would have to see how they go in IPL" - Kevin Pietersen on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's participation in the T20 World Cup next year could hinge on their performance in IPL 2024.

Kohli and Rohit are coming off a sensational ODI World Cup. They finished as the tournament's top two leading run-scorers during India's final run. While Kohli led the way with 765 runs, Rohit was second with 597 runs at a fearsome strike rate of over 125.

However, Kohli and Rohit have not been part of India's T20 side since the disappointing semi-final loss to England in the World Cup last year.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), Pietersen felt Rohit and Kohli have earned the right to decide on playing the T20 World Cup.

"They ( Kohli and Rohit) have every chance, would have to see how they go in IPL, check them in the IPL," Pietersen said. "Because they have been so incredible servants to Indian cricket, you have to give them the respect and you have to ask them that according to form whether they fancy their chances or not. They are fabulous cricketers."

At 35 and 36, respectively, Kohli and Rohit's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup has created a lot of speculation over the past few days among experts and fans.

Hardik Pandya has led the Indian T20 side since the previous World Cup. However, they are currently playing Australia in a five-match series with Suryakumar Yadav leading them in Hardik's absence due to injury.

"IPL form is going to go a long way" - Kevin Pietersen

Virat Kohli will hope to win his maiden IPL and T20 World Cup in 2024.

Kevin Pietersen hinted at next year's IPL and T20 World Cup being the swansong for a few Indian players. He added that with the World Cup starting immediately after the IPL, the form in the latter could prove to be pivotal.

The 10 franchises recently completed their retentions and releases and will look to bolster their squads during the mini-auction in Dubai on December 19.

"IPL form is going to go a long way, because the final of the IPL and T20 World Cup 2024 wouldn't have much gap in between," Pietersen continued. "Might be a swansong for couple of them. Let's wait and see, those kind of players who have dedicated their life to playing for India deserve the respect too."

Rohit Sharma will look to add to his IPL trophy cabinet of six (five as MI captain), while Virat Kohli will hope to break the jinx and clinch his first title.

The duo will feature for their longtime franchises, Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers (RCB), respectively.