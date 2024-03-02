WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs MI match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are now the new table toppers after their handsome win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match No. 9 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.

The defending champions put up a dominant performance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as they won Saturday's match by seven wickets and 29 balls to spare.

MI were led by Nat Sciver-Brunt as Harmanpreet Kaur failed to recover from her niggle. Mumbai won the toss and asked RCB to bat first. Royal Challengers Bangalore's top order completely failed as they lost half of their side with only 71 runs on the board.

Ellyse Perry then tried to rebuild the innings as she made 44* off 38 balls. As Sciver-Brunt and Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets each, MI restricted the hosts to 131/6.

In reply, Mumbai came out all guns blazing. Yastika Bhatia smashed 31 runs off only 15 balls while Hayley Matthews (26) and Brunt (27) contributed as well. Amelia Kerr took MI past the finishing line as she hammered seven boundaries during her 24-ball 40* knock.

With the win, MI have displaced the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the top of the points table. Mumbai are now the first team to gain six points and have a net run rate (NRR) of +0.402.

RCB, meanwhile, have taken a massive hit to their net run rate. They are joined at four points with DC and UP Warriorz (UPW). RCB (-0.015) have the worst NRR of the three and are placed fourth on the table.

DC could overtake MI on Sunday

Delhi Capitals will face Gujarat Giants on Sunday

Following the game between RCB and MI, the next WPL 2024 action will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 10 on Sunday, March 3.

Both teams have experienced contrasting starts to their campaigns. Delhi have won two out of their three games thus far, including a 25-run triumph against RCB.

Gujarat, however, have massively underperformed just like last season. The Beth Mooney-led side are winless after three games and will be under huge pressure on Sunday.

The head-to-head record between Delhi and Gujarat currently stands at 1-1 after two WPL games.

