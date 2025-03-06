WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after UPW vs MI (Updated) ft. Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews

The race for the playoffs intensified with UP Warriorz clashing horns against Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, hosted the clash on Thursday. Mumbai Indians defeated UP Warriorz by six wickets.

Ad

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first. UP Warriorz opened their innings on a strong note with a 74-run partnership. However, they eventually crumbled towards the end with wickets falling at quick succession and were restricted to 150/9. Georgia Voll was the lone warrior for the UP side scoring 55 off 33 balls.

In response, the Kiwi bowler Amelia Kerr picked up a five-fer and concluded with figures of 5/38. The rest of the team in the form of Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Parunika Sisodia picked up four wickets combined.

Ad

Trending

Mumbai batters, on the other hand, were in a spot of bother after the star performer of the game, Amelia Kerr was out for 10. However, Hayley Matthews (68) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (37) added a crucial 92-run partnership to lead the home to victory with six wickets and nine balls to spare.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 6 6 2 309 80* 77.25 208 148.55 - 3 - 55 0 2 EA Perry (RCB-W) 6 6 3 295 90* 98.33 197 149.74 - 4 1 29 10 3 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 7 7 1 260 80* 43.33 163 159.5 - 1 1 31 13 4 A Gardner (GG-W) 6 6 1 213 79* 42.6 129 165.11 - 3 - 16 15 5 BL Mooney (GG-W) 6 6 1 180 96* 36 136 132.35 - 2 1 29 0 6 HK Matthews (MI-W) 6 6 1 171 59 34.2 147 116.32 - 2 1 24 3 7 MM Lanning (DC-W) 7 7 1 171 69 28.5 166 103.01 - 2 - 28 0 8 CA Henry (UPW-W) 6 6 1 144 62 28.8 68 211.76 - 1 - 8 15 9 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 6 6 - 140 81 23.33 103 135.92 - 1 - 19 4 10 DN Wyatt (RCB-W) 6 6 - 137 57 22.83 109 125.68 - 1 - 16 4

Ad

Nat Sciver-Brunt jumps to the top of the chart after her knock off 37. She has been exceptional throughout the tournament, maintaining an average of 77.25 at 309 runs. Ellyse Perry (295), and Shafali Verma (260) comfortably sit in second and third position with a strike rate of 149.74 and 159.5 respectively.

The Australian duo, Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney have scored 213 and 180 runs respectively. The sixth place is occupied by Hayley Matthews, jumping all the way after her knock off 68 earlier in the day against UP Warriorz. She now has 171 runs alongside Meg Lanning at seventh position at an average of 34.2 and 28.5 respectively.

Ad

Chenille Henry occupies the eighth position with 144 runs. She is closely followed by the RCB batters Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge with 140 and 137 runs respectively.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (MI-W) 6 6 132 22 - 153 10 5/38 15.3 6.95 13.2 - 1 2 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 6 6 144 24 1 171 10 3/23 17.1 7.12 14.4 - - 3 KS Gautam (GG-W) 6 6 120 20 - 106 9 3/11 11.77 5.3 13.33 - - 4 HK Matthews (MI-W) 6 6 132 22 - 164 9 3/16 18.22 7.45 14.66 - - 5 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 6 6 132 22 - 171 9 4/31 19 7.77 14.66 1 - 6 S Pandey (DC-W) 7 7 156 26 1 181 9 2/14 20.11 6.96 17.33 - - 7 G Wareham (RCB-W) 6 6 126 21 1 183 9 3/21 20.33 8.71 14 - - 8 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 6 6 126 21 - 165 8 3/18 20.62 7.85 15.75 - - 9 A Sutherland (DC-W) 7 7 151 25.1 - 176 8 3/34 22 6.99 18.87 - - 10 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 6 6 103 17.1 - 110 7 3/17 15.71 6.4 14.71 - -

Ad

Amelia Kerr leads the chart with her magnificent spell of picking up five wickets earlier in the day against UP Warriorz. She now has a total of 10 wickets alongside Renuka Singh. Kashvee Gautam, along with Hayley Matthews, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, and Georgia Wareham have added nine wickets to their tally. Hayley Matthews picked up two crucial wickets in the game to jump to the fourth position in the table.

Nat Sciver-Brunt slips a position further to fill the eighth spot with eight wickets, and is closely followed by Annabel Sutherland with eight wickets. Tanuja Kanwar closes the table with seven wickets to her name at an economy of 6.4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️