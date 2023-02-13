WPL Auction 2023: Full list of squads

WPL Auction 2023 is officially in the history books. The much-awaited event took place in Mumbai on Monday, February 13, with five franchises competing against each other to sign the best women's cricketers in the world.

448 players were present in the auction pool, but only 87 of them earned contracts. Only three players managed to cross the ₹3 crore mark. Smriti Mandhana emerged as the costliest pick as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought her services for an enormous sum of ₹3.4 crore.

Ashleigh Gardener and Nat Sciver Brunt were the most expensive foreign signings at the WPL Auction 2023. Gardener and Brunt earned contracts worth ₹3.2 crore from Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

UP Warriorz raised a few eyebrows by signing Devika Vadiya for ₹1.4 crore, while Delhi Capitals were lauded for signing the trio of Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Meg Lanning.

Here's a look at all five squads after WPL Auction 2023.

Gujarat Giants squad

Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, Sabbineni Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Monica Patel, and Annabel Sutherland.

Mumbai Indians squad

Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Chintamani Kalita, and Neelam Bisht.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, and Sahana Pawar.

UP Warriorz Squad

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, and Simran Shaikh.

Delhi Capitals squad

Taniyaa Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, and Shikha Pandey.

When will WPL 2023 start?

Women's Premier League 2023 will start on March 4, while the final is scheduled to take place on March 26. Brabourne Stadium & D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai will play host to the inaugural edition of the WPL.

