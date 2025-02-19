WPL's youngest debutant begins her career on a high with a confident boundary during WPL 2025 clash between MI and GG

Mumbai Indians player G Kamalini (16 years and 213 days) became the youngest debutant in WPL history on Tuesday (February 18) when she featured in the playing XI for the match against Gujarat Giants (GG). Shabnam Shakil previously held the record after making her maiden WPL appearance for GG at the age of 16 years and 263 days.

Kamalini started off on a high note with a confident cut shot to score a boundary on the first ball she faced, announcing her entry grandly on the big stage. It happened towards the end of the match, when MI were on the brink of a win, needing seven runs from 25 balls. Kamalini's boundary against leg-spinner Priya Mishra helped her side inch closer to a comfortable triumph.

Overseas stars Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr help MI beat GG in fifth match of WPL 2025

GG batted first after losing the toss in the fifth match of WPL 2025 on Tuesday at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The Giants scored 120 runs in 20 overs before getting all out on a tricky surface. Harleen Deol (32) and Kashvee Gautam (20) got starts but could not convert them, while the rest of the top and middle order failed miserably. Hayley Matthews (3/16), Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/26), and Amelia Kerr (2/22) starred for MI in the bowling department.

In response, Mumbai Indians reached 122/5 in 16.1 overs to secure a win without much trouble. Nat Sciver-Brunt (57) hit her second consecutive half-century this season and played a pivotal role in the successful chase. Reflecting on the win and her knock after the conclusion of the match, Sciver-Brunt said:

"We were looking to play straight and stay positive. The attitude you have to pick up a boundary and rotate the strike and relieve pressure by not leaving it late in the game. We take each game as it comes. We focus on hitting straight, hitting against the line has often had us in trouble so that has worked for me. Off to Bengaluru and see how it plays out there. Everyone has the right mentality to take the game on and we don't worry about it."

MI will next face RCB on February 21 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

