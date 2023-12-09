"WPL salary of uncapped Vrinda and Kashvee > PSL salary of Pakistan's best bowler and batsman"- Top 10 funny memes about WPL 2024 auction

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 mini-auction took place on Saturday, December 9. All five franchises participated actively in the event and picked their desired players for their squads.

Young Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield was the first pick in this edition of the auction. Gujarat Giants (GG) signed the 20-year-old with a paycheck of ₹1 crore after overcoming competition from other franchises.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) then indulged in an intense bidding war for the Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland. DC eventually emerged victorious in the battle by procuring Sutherland's services for the upcoming season with a hefty paycheck of ₹2 crore.

Gujarat Giants also shelled out ₹2 crore for 20-year-old uncapped Indian all-rounder Kashvee Gautam. Both Sutherland and Gautam ended up as the costliest signings at the auction this year. A few prominent international stars like Chamari Athapaththu, Deandra Dottin, and Kim Garth surprisingly failed to get a bid.

Cricket fans enjoyed the intense bidding wars and all the other action that unfolded during the WPL 2024 mini-auction on Saturday. They expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best ones:

"The tournament will start in February" - BCCI secretary Jay Shah about the schedule of WPL 2024

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League will commence in February next year. He also revealed that the tournament will be hosted in a single state due to logistical issues. As quoted by Sportstar, Jay Shah said:

"The tournament will start in February, and in terms of the venues, we will hold it in one state. For us, logistics is very important this time around. Next time, we will figure it out. We have Bengaluru, Uttar Pradesh. There are so many places where we can host matches. In Gujarat also, we can do it in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and in Vadodara after a few years."

