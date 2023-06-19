"Yaar yeh sab cheez nahi karna tha"- Avesh Khan opens up on his helmet celebration against RCB in IPL 2023

Apart from being an impressive fast bowler, Avesh Khan also plays with his heart on his sleeve and doesn't shy away from showing his aggression in terms of his body language or while celebrating a wicket.

However, the one infamous incident that made many fans a bit perplexed about Avesh was during the IPL 2023 game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Avesh Khan ran a bye on the final ball of the game, which led to LSG's thrilling win over RCB. While the emotions were high in the tight game, Avesh threw his helmet to the floor in celebration.

The pacer did receive a bit of scrutiny on social media for his actions. In an exclusive chat with The Indian Express, he admitted that he shouldn't have done that celebration:

“Yeh social media mein mera mahool bana rehta hai and helmet incident thoda jyada hogaya tha (I agree the helmet incident was a bit over-the-top). I realised later that I shouldn’t have done this. It just happened in the heat of the moment. I now feel sad that yaar yeh sab cheez nahi karna tha (I feel sad that I shouldn't have done it)."

Avesh Khan looks back on his IPL 2023 season

Avesh Khan had a sensational couple of IPL seasons. In 29 games, the pacer picked up a staggering 42 wickets to break into the Indian team.

However, IPL 2023 was not as good as Avesh expected it to be, as he picked up just eight wickets in nine games. Nevertheless, the pacer is still looking at the positive side of things and focusing on what he was able to achieve:

"If you compare my past two IPL seasons before this one, it went the way I wanted too. However, even though the season didn’t go well as per my standard, I maintained my economy rate, which is less than 10. I bowl crucial overs 4 or 5th over and later in death."

Having got dropped from the Indian team, Avesh Khan will be highly motivated to perform in domestic cricket and IPL and get back into national reckoning.

Poll : 0 votes