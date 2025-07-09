Yash Dayal breaks silence on sexual harassment case; accuses woman of stealing electronic items: Reports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal has broken his silence after being booked for sexual exploitation. An FIR was registered against the cricketer by a Ghaziabad woman who claimed to be in a relationship with him.

Ad

According to a report by NDTV, Dayal has lodged a three-page complaint against the woman at the Khuldabad police station in Prayagraj. The left-arm seamer has accused the woman of stealing an iPhone and a laptop.

The 27-year-old also disclosed that the woman allegedly borrowed money from him repeatedly for shopping. The bowler has appealed for an FIR to be registered against the woman and two members of her family.

Meanwhile, the woman filed an FIR at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad. The RCB player was booked under Section 69 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. The charges leveled against him include sexual exploitation on the pretext of marriage, physical violence and mental harassment.

Ad

Trending

The FIR statement read (via TOI):

"For the past 5 years, the complainant had been in a relationship with a cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely. When the complainant realized the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment.

Ad

"Later, it was found that the man was involved in similar false relationships with other girls too. On June 14, 2025, the complainant called the women's helpline 181, but the process did not move forward at the police station. The complainant is mentally and socially distressed and is seeking justice through the Chief Minister’s office. She has chat records, screenshots, video calls, and photos as evidence. It has been requested that a swift investigation be conducted into the matter and that legal action be taken against the concerned individual. This step is not only important for her but also for all those girls who fall victim to such deceitful relationships."

Ad

It is worth noting that the said woman shared multiple posts on social media, accusing Yash Dayal of cheating. She also filed a complaint to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath via the Integrated Grievance Redressal System.

Yash Dayal was an integral part of RCB in their title-winning IPL 2025 campaign

On the cricketing front, Yash Dayal was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 Indian Premier League. This was the fast bowler's second year with the franchise.

Ad

RCB signed Yash Dayal at ₹5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. He looked in decent form in the latest edition, bagging 13 wickets across 15 innings at an economy rate of 9.59.

The Rajat Patidar-led side RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, to clinch their maiden IPL title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More