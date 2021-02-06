Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 97-ball 142* in Vijay Hazare Trophy practice game; Arjun Tendulkar fails to impress

Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to form ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 with a fantastic century in the practice tournament. Playing for Mumbai C, Jaiswal blew away the Mumbai A bowling lineup, scoring 142 runs from 97 balls. His innings powered his team to an 8-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai A set a 312-run target for their opponents in a 48-overs-a-side match. Dhawal Kulkarni and Arjun Tendulkar opened the bowling for Mumbai A. However, both pacers struggled against the lethal duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw. Shaw scored a brisk 35, while Jaiswal recorded a blistering ton to guide his team home in the 36th over.

Hardik Tamore supported Yashasvi Jaiswal with a 74-ball 69, while Sarfaraz Khan contributed 49 runs from 23 deliveries. Tendulkar, who has registered for IPL Auction 2021, went wicketless in his 4.1 overs. The Mumbai C batsmen scored 53 runs off his bowling.

Earlier in the day, half-centuries from Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotlan, and Aditya Tare took Mumbai A to 311/8 in 48 overs. Nayak was the top-scorer with 90, while Kotlan remained unbeaten on 82. Prathamesh Dake was the most successful bowler for Mumbai C, with figures of 3/86 in ten overs.

Ahead of IPL Auction 2021, the Rajasthan Royals retained their young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Although the Mumbai batsman did not have an excellent debut season in the United Arab Emirates, the inaugural IPL winners have backed him.

IPL 2021 will likely happen in India. Looking at Yashasvi Jaiswal's recent performance, the Rajasthan Royals team management would be delighted with their decision to retain him. Jaiswal will play under Sanju Samson's captaincy in IPL this year.