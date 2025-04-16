Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes Mitchell Starc for three consecutive boundaries to reignite rivalry in DC vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made the most of his newfound form by taking on Mitchell Starc in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The explosive batter hit three consecutive boundaries in the third over to get his side off to a fiery start in the run chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16.

RR, attempting to chase the 189-run target, were largely timid against Mitchell Starc and the new ball during the first over. Samson and Jaiswal scored just a couple of runs to kick-start the innings. The visitors found some momentum after taking on Mukesh Kumar from the other end.

Jaiswal was pitted against Starc in the third over, with both sides looking for a spark. The veteran seamer began with a dot ball, followed by a wide. It was Jaiswal who took charge after that by smashing three boundaries in a row.

The left-handed batter cut the ball through the off-side to hit a four first up. He then rocked back to unleash a glorious six over square leg off a delivery that clocked 140 kmph on the speed gun. Jaiswal made the most of the momentum by scoring a four through the mid-wicket region off the next ball. Have a look at Jaiswal's stunning six off Starc right here (0:06) :

Starc was forced to change his angle, and managed to get through the over after a couple more extras and singles. He conceded 19 runs off the over as RR raced to 35-0 after three overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mitchell Starc have a bit of history since the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series

The Indian youngster and the Australian veteran came face-to-face during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series Down Under. Starc had dismissed Jaiswal for a duck in the first innings of the series opener in Perth, which was also the opener's maiden outing in Australia.

Jaiswal, during his sublime hundred in the second innings of the same Test, had mentioned while sledging that Starc's deliveries were coming on too slow, kickstarting a memorable rivalry.

Starc responded emphatically by castling the left-handed opener with the first ball of the subsequent pink ball Test in Adelaide. He also got the better of the youngster by taking his wicket during the rain-marred Test at the Gabba.

