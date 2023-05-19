"You always start the season well and then taper off" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from Sanju Samson in Rajasthan Royals' clash vs PBKS

Aakash Chopra wants Sanju Samson and the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) other top-order batters to be among the runs in their side's IPL 2023 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The two teams will square off in Dharamsala in their final league game on Friday, May 19. The Royals head into the clash on the back of a 112-run thrashing at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The defeat, which saw them get bowled out for just 59, was a massive blow to their playoff qualification hopes.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube, Chopra urged Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler to return to their run-scoring ways, elaborating:

"Yashasvi - one more knock. Jos Buttler has been absolutely cold in the last two or three matches. He has been dismissed for zero twice. So Yashasvi and Buttler should score runs.

"Sanju Samson should score a few runs because you always start the season well and then taper off. That has been a problem."

Chopra expects Trent Boult to be a part of the Royals' bowling lineup in Dharamsala. He also hopes that the inaugural IPL champions go into the game with more than five bowling options, stating:

"In bowling, I see Trent Boult playing here because it should swing here. If Rajasthan go with five bowlers once again, I will once again say that it is paralysis by analysis. If you have the Impact Player rule and you still have only five bowling options, it means you have missed a trick."

The Rajasthan Royals played Adam Zampa ahead of Boult in their game against RCB. They also played just five bowlers and opted not to use Joe Root's off-spin despite both Yuzvendra Chahal (0/37) and KM Asif (2/42) going for runs.

"Play with your heart, honor and pride" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from the Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings lost their last game to the Delhi Capitals despite Liam Livingstone's belligerent knock. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra wants the Punjab Kings to go all guns blazing with the bat against the Sanju Samson-led Royals, saying:

"What will you expect from Punjab here? Give it a good shout. Play with your heart, honor and pride in this game. Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran - you have the might in batting. So go and hit sixes."

The former Indian opener concluded by urging Shikhar Dhawan and Co. to use their bowling resources better, stating:

"I would say play with the same bowling, the fast bowling you have, just use them a little better."

Dhawan opted not to use Arshdeep Singh or Kagiso Rabada to bowl the final over in the Punjab Kings' previous game against the Delhi Capitals. He instead gave the ball to Harpreet Brar.

The move proved counterproductive as the left-arm spinner was carted for 23 runs, with PBKS eventually losing the game by 15 runs.

Poll : Will Sanju Samson score 30+ runs against the Punjab Kings? Yes No 0 votes