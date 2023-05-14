"You bought Sam Curran for 18.5 crores" - Virender Sehwag highlights Prabhsimran Singh's value to Punjab Kings despite modest price

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has drawn comparisons of Prabhsimran Singh to Sam Curran, who fetched INR 18.5 crores from the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Sehwag's comments come after Prabhsimran's maiden IPL hundred against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 13.

Prabhsimran cracked his maiden IPL century at the Arun Jaitely Stadium as 103 runs out of PBKS' match-winning total of 167 came off the opener's bat. The 22-year-old reached the magical three-figure mark in the 18th over of the innings with a boundary through the backward point region.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag remarked that Prabhsimran is giving the Kings more value for money and questioned what Curran has done, saying:

"He showed that he can hit those centuries. Again, he was bought for INR 60 lakh, and if a player fetching that much scores hundreds and wins you a couple of games, there can be nothing better than that. You bought Sam Curran for 18.5 crores, what has he done?"

Curran, who became the most expensive player in the IPL auction history, has snared only seven wickets in 12 games at 58.14. With the bat, the southpaw has managed 216 runs averaging 24, striking at 129.34.

"Punjab Kings have benefitted from the chances that they've given to Prabhsimran" - Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag further suggested that Prabhsimran Singh benefitted from going to the Punjab Kings at a modest price, unlike before. He explained:

"Punjab Kings have benefitted from the chances that they've given to Prabhsimran. Now, he has to be consistent. And I think the PBKS will benefit a lot from such a player. When he came for the first time, he was bought for a lot of money (INR 4.8 crore). This time around, he fetched quite less (INR 60 lakh). But he proved his talent today."

After making 167, Punjab limited the Delhi Capitals to 136-8 in their stipulated 20 overs as off-spinner Harpreet Brar snared four wickets. Nathan Ellis and Rahul Chahar also finished with two wickets each.

