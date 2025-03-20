"You can go meet Sourav Ganguly" - RCB batting coach's hilarious quip after landing in Kolkata for IPL 2025 opener

Former Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik made a hilarious comment as the side landed in Kolkata to take on defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in the opening match of the season on Saturday, March 22.

Dinesh Karthik retired from the sport in June 2024. Since then, the 39-year-old has often featured in the commentary box and a month later after his announcement, he was appointed as the batting coach of RCB.

As the team landed in Kolkata, Karthik was asked to answer in 30 seconds about what one can do in the city. He replied (via RCB YouTube):

"Howrah Bridge, you can go there. Victoria Memorial, that is there. Apart from that, if you like Biryani, you will have one potato in between but it will not be as spicy as the other places. Then you can go to Kalighat temple. You can also go meet Sourav Ganguly if he has the time for you. You can definitely come to the Eden Gardens on the 22nd to watch us play, which is very important. "

Further, Karthik added that one can have Rasgulla, Mishti Doi and try macher jhol as well. Take a look at the video of the same below (from 3:31):

How do RCB fare against KKR in head-to-head?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders are two teams who squared off in the very first game of the IPL. Historically, KKR have had the upper hand, with the three-time champions having a record of 20-14 in their favor.

The two teams faced each other twice last season, with KKR coming out on top in both. The two teams this season will square off in the season opener on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with the return fixture at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, being scheduled for Saturday, May 17.

