"You can keep Travis Head" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' potential acquisitions at the IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra reckons the Punjab Kings (PBKS) could look to acquire Travis Head at the IPL 2024 auction if they want an alternative or backup for Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order.

PBKS have a remaining purse of ₹29.10 crore heading into the auction in Dubai on December 19. They can buy a maximum of eight players, including two overseas cricketers.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra named Head, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Shardul Thakur as some of the players the Punjab Kings could look to acquire. He elaborated (6:50):

"You can look towards Azmatullah Omarzai. You can play him in place of Sam Curran. I feel he (Omarzai) will do better than him (Curran). You can keep Travis Head. If you feel you need an option or backup for Jonny Bairstow, why not Travis Head? Lord Thakur is available if you need an Indian bowler and batter."

The former India opener feels PBKS will need to bolster their lower-middle order, considering that they have released Shahrukh Khan. He said:

"They will have to focus on Indians. Their focus will once again be on the middle order and lower-middle order, although they let Shahrukh Khan go. What will they gain if they bring Shahrukh back?"

Shahrukh was among the seven players released by the Mohali-based franchise as part of its retention process. It needs to be seen if they look to reacquire the Tamil Nadu big-hitter if he is available for a cheaper price.

"Keep an Indian spinner if you get one" - Aakash Chopra on the shortcomings in Punjab Kings' spin-bowling department

Rahul Chahar is the most prominent spinner in the Punjab Kings' current squad. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra opined that the Punjab Kings need to bolster their spin-bowling department. He reasoned (7:20):

"Keep an Indian spinner if you get one because the spin-bowling department is looking slightly weak, where Rahul Chahar is a proper spinner, Harpreet Brar is okay, and then Sikandar Raza. They should do shopping in the spin department."

The reputed commentator suggested Michael Bracewell and Wanindu Hasaranga as potential overseas spin-bowling options for PBKS. He stated:

"You can look towards Michael Bracewell. You can keep Wanindu Hasaranga if you want. He will also be available but it will once again become an overseas issue. They don't have an off-spinner, so I suggested Michael Bracewell's name."

However, Chopra acknowledged that the IPL 2014 runners-up might not be able to accommodate an overseas spinner in their playing XI. He reasoned that while Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone are virtual certainties, two among Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, and Nathan Ellis are likely to take the remaining two positions.

