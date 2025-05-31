“You can’t expect to win a championship” - Former Orange Cap winner slams Shubman Gill’s captaincy in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Former IPL Orange Cap winner Robin Uthappa slammed Shubman Gill's captaincy after the Gujarat Titans (GT) were knocked out of the IPL 2025 season. They lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30.

GT had finished third in the league stage and qualified for the playoffs. However, they suffered a 20-run loss against Mumbai on Friday, May 30. Batting first, Mumbai posted a massive total of 228/5 on the board.

Shubman Gill was poor with his rotation of bowlers, and matters got worse as his fielders dropped several sitters, which allowed Mumbai to put up a huge score, costing them the game eventually.

Robin Uthappa slammed his leadership in the Eliminator, criticizing the wrong use of pacer Prasidh Krishna.

“GT’s strategy was more reactive than proactive. Using Prasidh in the powerplay – despite his success in middle overs – was a misstep. His first over was expensive, and they failed to course-correct,” he said on JioStar.

Further, Uthappa called out the poor fielding, saying a team cannot win the championship if they drop so many catches.

“The 26-run and 22-run overs proved costly. On top of that, their fielding let them down. You can't drop that many catches and expect to win a championship,” he added.

Mumbai will now face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the second qualifier on Sunday, June 1, in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill fails in big run chase in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Further, GT skipper Shubman Gill himself disappointed with the bat, failing to lead from the front and score in a big run chase. Chasing 229, GT needed a solid start at the top. However, they lost their in-form captain in the very first over.

Gill was dismissed for just one run off two balls by Trent Boult, leaving GT at 3/1 in just four balls. They did fight hard despite the early blow and managed to get to 208/6. However, it was not enough in the end as they fell short of the target.

The right-hander had an impressive season overall, making 650 runs from 15 matches at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 155.87 with six half-centuries. Nonetheless, he will be upset with the fact that he could not translate his form in the game that mattered the most.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More