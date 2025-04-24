“You have to come out and experience MS walking out” - CSK all-rounder reveals stunning message to family during IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jamie Overton recalls being overawed by the reception for MS Dhoni by the Yellow Army at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran wicket-keeper holds a near-demigod status in the eyes of the CSK faithful, a bond that has only gotten stronger over the years.

Dhoni receives a grand reception every time he steps out onto the field, regardless of the venue. However, the noise level and the fervor go off the charts when it comes to CSK's home ground, the Chepauk. The full-house crowd cheer at the top of their voice for the legendary player, with the match situation somehow not proving to be a factor in the scenario.

Overton spoke about the Chepauk's reception for MS Dhoni during CSK's season opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI). On that occasion, the run chase was still delicately placed after Ravindra Jadeja's run out in the penultimate over.

"I messaged my dad and my agent after the first home game. I was like, 'You have to come out and experience MS walking out to the middle,'" Overton said in an interview with ESPN Cricinfo.

Overton admitted that the noise levels at the Chepauk on that occasion were far greater than observed in English stadiums during the Premier League season.

"[Ravindra] Jadeja got run-out… and you had a home crowd cheering for someone to get run-out. I've watched Premier League games, plenty of other sports events, and there's nothing else like that noise," the all-rounder added.

Dhoni remained unbeaten on zero off two deliveries as Rachin Ravindra sealed off the run chase with a six in the final over. It came across as a letdown for several ardent CSK fans, who were waiting for a trademark MS Dhoni finish.

"He holds the bat quite low with his hands" - Jamie Overton on trying to emulate MS Dhoni in IPL 2025

Jamie Overton and MS Dhoni share a crucial role with the bat in the lower middle-order. The English all-rounder has not had to play a huge hand in that regard so far, scoring 15 runs off seven balls across two innings, without losing his wicket.

Despite largely being used as a bowling all-rounder, Overton has admitted to working on his technique in subcontinent conditions, while also observing how Dhoni operates during net sessions.

"He holds the bat quite low with his hands, whereas I'm more an English or Australian version, with quite high hands. The spinners don't get as much bounce [in India] so I'm trying to be a bit lower, with my hands a bit more relaxed, so I can keep my head really close to the ball… I feel like I'm in a good place with my batting," Overton explained.

CSK are next scheduled to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 25. MS Dhoni, who now leads the side after Ruturaj Gaikwad's elbow fracture, is in a do-or-die situation as early as the halfway stage of the tournament.

Gokul Nair