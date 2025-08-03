"You can't compare me to Dhoni" - AB de Villiers' stunning response to query on reversing retirement amid WCL 2025

Former great AB de Villiers came up with a quirky response on reversing his retirement amid the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. He cheekily avoided being compared to MS Dhoni, who is still playing the IPL at the age of 44.

AB de Villiers was a part of the South Africa Champions team that won the WCL 2025. He smashed 429 runs from six matches with three hundreds and played a key role. Moreover, he also scored a match-winning, unbeaten 120 in the final.

The South African great last played in the IPL in 2021. When asked if he would return to play just one more season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), De Villiers reckoned he would be too nervous to make that big a commitment. He sarcastically stated that he had worked harder than Dhoni.

"I'll be too nervous. I think I'll rather just support. I'm a very good supporter. The IPL is just very long and it is a three-month tournament. It's a really big commitment for someone at the age of 41. You can't compare me to Dhoni. I work a lot harder. I had a lot more hard work through the years. I'm just kidding. I'll take my hat to them. But we're all different. It depends. I gave it my best shot and I'm happy," he said on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast. (5:47)

AB de Villiers played several seasons for RCB from 2011 to 2021. He was a heartthrob and a vital member of the side. The right-hander amassed 4522 runs from 157 matches at an average of 41.10 with two hundreds and 37 fifties.

AB de Villiers reacts to RCB fans during WCL 2025

RCB have a wide fan base across the globe. They are among the most followed IPL teams. AB de Villiers mentioned spotting RCB fans in the United Kingdom during the WCL 2025 and expressed that it was great to hear the chants again.

"Everyone loves RCB. We had a ground called Northampton, County Cricket Club, and as I arrived, there were a lot of RCB fans. I immediately picked up the chants. It was very cool to hear that again. Obviously, RCB are the current champions of the IPL, finally, for the first time, I am very happy to say that. It's great to hear the chants even here in the United Kingdom," he said. (3:42)

Notably, RCB won their first-ever IPL title in the 2025 season. They defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final. The victory put an end to an 18-year-long wait for the trophy.

AB de Villiers was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the final. It was a special moment for the RCB legend as Virat Kohli called him to lift the trophy along with Chris Gayle, who was also at the venue.

