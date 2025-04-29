"You deserve applause if you are unable to create a place for a player you bought for ₹10 crore" - Aakash Chopra on DC ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the Delhi Capitals (DC) about their inability to accommodate T Natarajan in their playing combination in IPL 2025. He pointed out that the Delhi-based franchise spent ₹10.75 crore to acquire the left-arm seamer at the mega auction.

DC will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 48 of IPL 2025 in Delhi on Tuesday, April 29. With 12 points from nine games, Axar Patel and company are placed fourth on the points table, and a convincing win against KKR could help them jump to the top spot.

Previewing the DC-KKR IPL 2025 clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that the Delhi Capitals didn't use their bowling resources effectively in their last game and wondered why Natarajan hasn't featured in their playing combination.

"You lost the last match in Delhi very badly, and there were questions in that. What did you do with (Mitchell) Starc's over? It wasn't understandable at all. The second thing I didn't understand is that they are not playing T Natarajan. Kevin Pietersen said they are unable to make a place for him and asked where he can be placed," Chopra said (11:15).

"Why are you not able to keep him? Keep Mukesh Kumar out and play T Natarajan. You might play him this evening. You bought him for ₹10 crore, if my memory is serving me right. You deserve applause if you are unable to create a place for a player you bought for ₹10 crore. I feel you should play him this evening," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that KL Rahul has struggled a little in Delhi and urged Abishek Porel to convert his starts into substantial innings.

"Delhi have a few things to address. This pitch hasn't been to KL Rahul's liking. He is this team's best batter. It has been a slightly slowish surface, and his bat is not striking the ball well. He scores runs elsewhere but gets slightly stuck here. Abishek Porel is playing well at the top. If you are getting a start, please make it count," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that the Delhi Capitals should include Ashutosh Sharma in their starting XI if they bat first. He highlighted that the other batters could otherwise play slightly conservatively to ensure that Ashutosh is not used as an impact player.

"They haven't figured it out" - Aakash Chopra on KKR ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs DC

KKR have won only three of their first nine games in IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Turning his attention to KKR, Aakash Chopra noted that Ajinkya Rahane and company have still not found their best combination and approach in IPL 2025.

"If I talk about Kolkata, they are still figuring it out. They haven't figured it out. They have tried everything this season, but it hasn't worked out. So I won't talk too much about what they should do to change things," he said (13:55) in the same video.

The analyst added that the defending champions need a good start and contributions from Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh/Rovman Powell to beat DC.

"They all know it. They have a lot of options available, which have always been there. They will play better if they get a good start. They will get stuck if they don't get a good start. They will win if their 5 Rs play the right notes," Chopra observed.

With seven points from nine games, KKR are placed seventh on the IPL 2025 points table. They would need to register a few consecutive wins to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive.

