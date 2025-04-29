  • home icon
  • “You get subbed out in every game” - Punjab Kings teammate’s hilarious response to Yuzvendra Chahal getting MS Dhoni’s bat during IPL 2025 [Watch]

“You get subbed out in every game” - Punjab Kings teammate’s hilarious response to Yuzvendra Chahal getting MS Dhoni’s bat during IPL 2025 [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Apr 29, 2025 12:41 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Yuzvendra Chahal in action for PBKS in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell teased his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal with a hilarious response during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. PBKS next play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, April 30.

Ahead of the clash, Yuzvendra Chahal got his hands on CSK captain and legend MS Dhoni's bat. He entered the PBKS dressing room flaunting Dhoni's bat and began shadow batting in front of teammate Glenn Maxwell.

Maxwell then asked Chahal what he would do now that he'd got Dhoni's bat. Chahal played a shadow cover drive and responded -

"I will play."

To this, Maxwell pulled his legs and came up with a hilarious reply, saying Chahal gets subbed out in every game after completing his role with the ball.

“You get subbed out in every game," Maxwell said.

The leg-spinner then put the bat in his kit when another one of his teammates told him that a player from Haryana would take away this bat.

Watch the moment in a video posted by a user on X (Twitter) below -

Yuzvendra Chahal will have a key role to play against CSK in Chennai

PBKS will play CSK at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in their upcoming IPL 2025 fixture. Having faced a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and then a washed-out game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab will be eager to return to winning ways.

With 11 points from nine games and placed fifth on the table, every game is crucial from this stage, keeping the playoffs qualification in mind for PBKS. After an average start to the season, Yuzvendra Chahal seems to have found his rhythm and has performed well in the recent games.

The leg-spinner has nine wickets from eight matches this season at an average of 26.88 and an economy rate of 9.30. Playing at Chepauk, where conditions traditionally suit spinners, Chahal will have a key role to play with the ball for the Punjab Kings.

CSK have lost their last two matches and continue to struggle at the very bottom of the points table. However, they can prove to be the party spoilers by beating PBKS at home in this clash.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
