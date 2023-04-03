"You have to go for your trump card"- Michael Vaughan pinpoints Rohit Sharma's tactical error in RCB vs MI IPL 2023 clash

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reckons that Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma erred tactically by not bringing in Jofra Archer right from the start against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, April 2.

After being asked to bat first, MI posted a decent 171-run total. Vaughan opined that Rohit should have given Archer the first or the second over while defending the total.

Here's what Vaughan said about Rohit's captaincy while speaking to Cribbuzz after the match:

"I was surprised that Jofra Archer bowled the fourth. When you've got a relatively small total, I'd have Jofra on from one of the first two overs. They need to get early wickets.

"You have to go for your trump card, and if that's a pre-planned move that Jofra's going to bowl four and six, there's time in cricket and in T20 cricket when you've got to go against your pre-plan."

Vaughan highlighted that RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were already set when Archer was finally brought into the attack, adding:

"I don't think it was easy for him [Jofra Archer] to come because they were 30/0 when he got his fist over. They are both in, got their eyes in. It's not an easy two overs to be bowling when you've got two outstanding players set. I think it'd have been better suited to bowling at the top and trying to knock one or two of them over."

Rohit Sharma and Co. had a dismal start to their IPL 2023 campaign as they suffered an eight-wicket loss at the hands of RCB in their opening fixture.

Archer, who was touted to be Mumbai's spearhead in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, failed to make a significant impact with the ball. He went wicketless and conceded 33 runs from his full quota of four overs.

"It's a different pressure" - Michael Vaughan on Jofra Archer playing for MI in IPL 2023

Michael Vaughan further stated that Jofra Archer has to deal with different pressures while playing in the IPL when compared to international cricket.

He noted that while playing for the national team, players are aware that they will get an extended run. The cricketer-turned-commentator elaborated:

"It's a different pressure than what you have when you go back to play for your international team. Yes, there is pressure playing for your international team, but you've got real protection around you that you know you're going to be playing a few games."

The 48-year-old pointed out how Harry Brook, who has performed admirably for England in the recent past, failed to get going in his maiden IPL outing. Vaughan remarked:

"Look at Harry Brook, playing for the first time in the IPL. He didn't look like the player that he had been in an England jersey for the last six months. The IPL brings a different pressure."

Brook was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a whopping ₹13.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. He endured a failure in his debut outing, managing just 13 runs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sunday's other game.

