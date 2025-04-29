“You got the baby in your team” - RR team manager reveals MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s chats with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during IPL 2025

Young Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took everyone by surprise with his record-breaking century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. After his scintillating knock, RR team manager Romi Bhinder revealed the chats the youngster had with veteran cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Ad

He spoke about the recent conversations with the two legends. The RR team manager recalled when they had hosted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati in a game earlier this season.

"MS Dhoni also praised him a lot, he said 'ok, you got the baby in your team. The baby is showing the great shots like a matured player," Bhinder told Sports Today (via Hindustan Times).

Ad

Trending

He also drew similarities between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and MS Dhoni, stating that both are calm and cool while they also play aggressive shots, talking about how the youngster met Dhoni during their previous meeting.

"Yes, he met Dhoni the last game we played in Guwahati. So he met Mahi. He will again meet him in our reverse fixture against CSK. But I can see similar traits in both men. Both are calm and cool, but still play aggressive cricketing shots. So there are a few similarities."

Ad

The manager also revealed that the 14-year-old is a fanboy of Virat Kohli. He spoke about how the two met and Kohli shared some batting tips during their conversation.

"Vaibhav likes Virat Kohli a lot. They met and shared a couple of tips. Virat also told him that how to be grounded and how to stay humble and work hard," Bhinder added.

Ad

Rajasthan next play Mumbai Indians (MI) at home on Thursday, May 1.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blitz powers RR to sensational win over Gujarat Titans

RR played Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on Monday, April 28. Batting first, GT posted a huge total of 209/4 from their 20 overs. It was a must-win game for RR to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had displayed his skills in the previous matches, came out all guns blazing, taking on the bowlers mercilessly in the powerplay and even beyond.

The 14-year-old bashed a 35-ball century and was eventually dismissed for 101 off 38 balls, hitting seven fours and 11 sixes at a strike-rate of 265.79. As a result, RR cruised to a sensational win, scaling down the target in just 15.5 overs with eight wickets to spare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More