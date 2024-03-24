"You guys have a match today" - Top 10 funny memes from LSG vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs in the fourth match of IPL 2024 on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The hosts batted first in the contest after winning the toss and managed to notch up a huge total of 193/4. RR captain Sanju Samson led his team from the front with a magnificent knock of 82 (52). Middle-order batters Riyan Parag (43) and Dhruv Jurel (20*) lent good support to the skipper.

In reply, LSG could only manage to reach 173/6 in 20 overs, falling 20 runs short of the target. Lucknow captain KL Rahul (58 in 44 balls) hit a half-century and stabilized things for his side after a top-order collapse but failed to kick on and finish the game.

Nicholas Pooran (64*) tried his best till the end but could not do the job as he did not receive much support from his partners. RR pacer Sandeep Sharma was exceptional in the death overs and played a vital role in his team's successful defense.

Fans on social media enjoyed the fourth match of IPL 2024 between LSG and RR this afternoon.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"It's the first game, we're bound to make mistakes"- LSG captain KL Rahul after loss against RR in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, LSG captain KL Rahul reflected on the loss and said:

"We bowled well in patches, and made a few mistakes which can happen early in the tournament. We have to try and learn from them. Pleased to see that Mohsin, he was our powerplay bowler in the first season and we missed him last season. Good to see him back. Naveen has been crucial for us since he came into the team, he does the job well."

He continued:

"I don't think any franchise has cracked the powerplay bowling code yet. Nice to see we're doing well in that regard and we'll continue to learn from our mistakes. With three-for-nothing, we ended up staying in the game and gave ourselves a chance. It speaks highly of our group and the talent we have. It's the first game, we're bound to make mistakes but we'll try to build from here. To chase totals like 190-200, you need good starts."

