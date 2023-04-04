"You have to invent something new every season" - LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi on stiff competition between players

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) frontline spinner Ravi Bishnoi recently underlined the need to keep reinventing himself every IPL season, highlighting stiff competition between players. The leg-spinner also revealed that more responsibilities motivate him to give his best.

Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for the Super Giants on Monday against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) despite them leaking 217 runs. The 22-year-old returned with figures of 3/28, dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, and Shivam Dube.

As quoted by News18, here's what the wrist-spinner had to say after Lucknow's 12-run loss:

"This is IPL. You have to invent something new every season. This season I am trying to work on my angles, change of pace and a few variations on which I am working really hard. Once you get to know that you are the main spinner of the team, you have more responsibilities and also it motivates me."

Ravi Bishnoi started his IPL career with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and delivered promising performances during his two-year stay with the franchise.

He was then roped in for ₹4 crores by the Super Giants ahead of the 2022 edition and took 13 scalps in 14 games last year.

"Lot to learn from Mishi bhai" - Ravi Bishnoi on Amit Mishra

Ravi Bishnoi. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Rajasthan-born leg-spinner feels that having senior leg-spinners Amit Mishra and Pravin Tambe has been a real blessing for him.

"There is a lot to learn from Mishi bhai. He is one of the most experienced players going around. He played for India and has been part of this league for many, many years. I am trying to learn the art of leg spin from him. And also we have Pravin Tambe sir with us, which adds to the advantage."

The Super Giants tried as hard as they could to chase down 217 runs but fell 12 runs short. While Kyle Mayers gave them a rollicking start, the middle-order batters crumbled against CSK's spin-bowling unit. Moeen Ali earned the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4/26.

Poll : 0 votes