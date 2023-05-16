“You just have to look at the form of the player” - Brian Lara justifies Umran Malik’s omission

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Brian Lara has justified Umran Malik’s omission from the team’s playing XI, stating that he has not been in form. The West Indies legend added that while the think tank has high hopes for Umran, they need to put the best XI out in the park.

SRH were eliminated from IPL 2023 following a 34-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15. Bowling first, Hyderabad conceded 188/9 and were then held to 154/9 in the chase.

SRH went into the game without Umran. In fact, the fast bowler has not played a match for the franchise since April 29 when they took on Delhi Capitals (DC) in an away game. While a number of experts have questioned the decision to bench Umran, Lara backed the move.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, he commented:

“You just have to look at the form of the player. We have great expectations of Umran, and he has got Dale Steyn to work with. But we have to play each game to win. We have to put our best eleven out on the field. And now, with the Impact Player, our best 12. It’s strictly on the fact that it’s about the form of the player that we look at before picking the team.”

Pointing out that another talented young pacer Kartik Tyagi has played only one match in the ongoing season, Lara added:

“We have 25 players, and I would have liked you to ask about Tyagi because he is also a special talent and he’s only had one opportunity so far. I can’t see anything wrong in terms of selection. I just feel that every time the team gets on to the park, we are not playing the game that we are supposed to.”

Umran has played seven games in IPL 2023, claiming five wickets at an average of 35.20 and an economy rate of 10.35.

“We sort of lost the game in the first 6-8 overs” - Lara on SRH’s batting effort

Reflecting on SRH’s loss to GT, Lara praised the bowling unit, while adding that the batters again failed to deliver. Elaborating on the performance, he said:

“We sort of lost the game in the first 6-8 overs - unable to get a partnership together.”

The batting genius, however, lauded Heinrich Klaasen for putting up another good show with the bat. The 54-year-old said:

“Klaasen, again, has to be given credit. He has been tremendous throughout the season, many times playing sort of a lone hand. Today was another exceptional innings. I sit in the dugout and I never lose hope when Klaasen is out there. He’s been special for us.”

Klaasen scored 64 off 44 on Monday. After SRH crumbled to 59/7, he added 68 for the eighth wicket with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (27) to lend some respectability to the innings.

