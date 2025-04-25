"You only miss the sun when it starts to snow"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's win vs RR in IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered an 11-run win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 42 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24. As a result, RCB ended their three-match losing streak at their home venue and currently occupy third position in the IPL 2025 points table.

RCB batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a daunting total of 205 for five in 20 overs. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a brilliant knock of 70 (42), while Devdutt Padikkal (50), Tim David (23), and Jitesh Sharma (20*) played supporting roles. Sandeep Sharma (2/45) was among the wickets for the Royals.

In reply, RR could only score 194/9 in 20 overs, falling 12 runs short of the target. Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone for them in the top order with an aggressive knock of 49 (19). However, the middle order failed to utilize it and win the match for their team. Pacer Josh Hazlewood stole the show for the home team in the second innings with a four-wicket haul.

Fans enjoyed Thursday night's IPL 2025 match between RCB and RR. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

"I think we have ourselves to blame"- Riyan Parag after RR's loss vs RCB in IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru

At the post-match presentation, Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag reviewed his team's performance, saying:

"I think we did really well with the ball. I thought that it was a 210 to 215 wicket. But, I think we have ourselves to blame. We could have executed the batting better, especially against spin. The management has given us a lot of freedom, but we just haven't done it as a batting unit."

Parag continued:

"We speak a lot in groups, we did know what to do, but, after being in the driver's seat, we let it slip. We've got to play for pride now. There are so many supporters, there are so many people who make things happen for us, so, we've got to play for them and make it happen."

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off in the next match of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 25, at the Chepauk Stadium.

