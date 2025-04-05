"You are the ones who ask" - Stephen Fleming's blunt reply to reporter on MS Dhoni's retirement after CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming denied knowing any possibility of MS Dhoni's retirement as he fronted the reporters after their third consecutive defeat in IPL 2025 on Saturday (April 5). With a journalist asking about Dhoni's playing future, the former New Zealand skipper said they are the only ones enquiring about it.

Ad

The legendary keeper-batter had the chance to win the game for the Super Kings against the Delhi Capitals at Chepauk but failed to do so. With the 43-year-old coming at the crease in the 11th over, he faced 26 balls in total but managed only 30 runs by the end of the innings as CSK fell short by 25 runs in pursuit of 184.

When asked by the reporter about Dhoni's retirement, Fleming said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

Ad

Trending

"No, that's not my role to put an end to it. I have no idea. I'm just enjoying working with him still. He's still going strong. I don't even ask these days. You are the ones who ask."

Before the match began, retirement rumors were swirling around the former Indian and CSK skipper, given his parents had also made an appearance at the venue. Dhoni had also failed against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati when the Super Kings needed 19 off the final six deliveries as Sandeep Sharma dismissed him for 16 and they eventually lost by six runs.

Ad

"Since powerplay, we were always playing the catch-up game" - Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming (Image Credits: Getty)

Fleming credited the Capitals for bowling as well as they did and felt they kept looking for momentum but failed to find it, adding:

Ad

"Since powerplay we were always playing the catch up game. We were too far behind and we only had one batter left. DC bowled really well and used the conditions really well. Even when Shivam Dube was batting we were looking for momentum but it just didn't happen."

The Super Kings are currently in the seventh position in the points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More