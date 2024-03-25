"You cannot play such a shot unless you have special ability" - Irfan Pathan lauds Sanju Samson's knock in RR's IPL 2024 win vs LSG

Irfan Pathan has lauded Sanju Samson for playing a match-winning knock in the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Samson smashed an unbeaten 82 off 52 deliveries as RR set LSG a 194-run target in Jaipur in the first game on Sunday, March 24. The home team then restricted KL Rahul and company to 173/6 to register a convincing 20-run win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on Samson's knock. The former India all-rounder was particularly appreciative of the RR skipper's six off Mohsin Khan's bowling, saying:

"I and (Ambati) Rayudu were watching each other's faces when he played that shot off the back foot on the off side. You cannot play such a shot unless you have special ability, and Sanju is extremely special."

Pathan placed Samson on a high pedestal for his proficiency against spin.

"The way Sanju Samson is playing spin, I feel his name will surely be there among the top five cricketers against spin in the IPL. He has an amazing back-foot game. We know he has always played fast bowling well. He controlled the innings totally," he elaborated.

The cricketer-turned-commentator was also in awe of the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter's big-hitting ability.

"Two wickets had fallen but despite that, he played his game properly. He played cautiously when he had to do so and then when he had to play the big shots, he is as good as anyone as far as power-hitting is concerned. So it was enjoyable to watch," he stated.

Samson walked out to bat when the Royals lost Jos Buttler's wicket in the second over. Although RR were further jolted when Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed three overs later, their captain added 93 runs for the third wicket with Riyan Parag (43 off 29) to ensure they set a challenging target for LSG.

"It never seemed like he was trying to force the ball" - Ambati Rayudu on Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson struck three fours and six sixes during his innings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Ambati Rayudu praised Sanju Samson for relying on timing while playing the big shots.

"He batted from within the crease as well and just tried to time the ball. It never seemed like he was trying to force the ball. It was his hallmark batting. He generally bats like this at the start. It remains to be seen if he will be consistent throughout the tournament," he said.

Rayudu noted that the Royals tried to play a batter short by keeping Rovman Powell among the Impact subs while batting first. He added that Samson needs to continue playing responsibly if they want to benefit from that approach.

