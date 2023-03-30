“You cannot play with 3 people and their dog watching you” - Kevin Pietersen discloses advice to out-of-form Virat Kohli

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has opened up on a conversation he had with Virat Kohli when the Indian batter was going through a lean patch. Pietersen opined that Covid hurt Kohli as the former India captain loves playing in front of crowds, being an entertainer. He recalled asking the Indian batter to take it easy.

Kohli, 34, is currently preparing for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins on Friday, March 31. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star has rediscovered his form, having struck hundreds in all three formats since returning to international cricket after a short break last year.

Revealing the details of his chat with Kohli, Pietersen said in a video on Betway:

“Virat, I’ve known for a very long time. The way that he plays the game. So passionate, so abrasive, so emotional. I think Covid hurt him. I said it to him. ‘Just chill, dude, it’s Covid, you’re an entertainer. You cannot play with three people and their dog watching you play cricket.’

"To see him get that 75th hundred. People were foolish not to back him and not to support him.”

Kohli had a forgettable IPL 2022. He scored 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.99. He was out for a golden duck thrice.

“They say it’s like the Champions League” - Pietersen on chat with Kohli and De Villiers about IPL

Sharing his views on the importance of the IPL, Pietersen stated that Kohli and AB de Villiers once told him that the T20 competition is like the Champions League. He elaborated:

“All the best players know, they block out their two months of the year, that’s when they’re going to go and do their service. There’s a lot of pressure. I remember speaking to De Villiers and Kohli about this three or four years ago. They say it’s like the Champions League.

"These guys are turning up knowing this is not just a free ride to go and earn a quick buck. They really have to perform.”

In the video, the former England batter also opened up on the significance of the late Shane Warne winning the inaugural edition of the IPL. Pietersen opined:

“I think what the IPL did for Warnie was it gave him that authority to show people that he’s a pretty good captain. That real strength of his was to make people believe they’re so much better than they are.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Current playlist, new tattoo, trump cards and more… Know more about the personal side of @imVKohli, on Bold Diaries.



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 Behind the Scenes with Virat Kohli at RCB Team PhotoshootCurrent playlist, new tattoo, trump cards and more… Know more about the personal side of @imVKohli, on Bold Diaries. Behind the Scenes with Virat Kohli at RCB Team PhotoshootCurrent playlist, new tattoo, trump cards and more… Know more about the personal side of @imVKohli, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 https://t.co/nCatZhgFAQ

IPL 2023 will begin with a match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

Poll : 0 votes