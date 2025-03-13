"You're going to go for 60, 70" - Former SRH coach makes huge statement on Umran Malik's decline ahead of IPL 2025

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach Dale Steyn recently shared his thoughts on Umran Malik's decline. Notably, Steyn oversaw Malik's rise in the IPL during his stint with the Sunrisers in IPL 2022 and 2023.

Ad

Malik emerged as SRH's finest bowler in the 2022 season, with 22 wickets in 14 games. Although the side didn't qualify for the playoffs, the speedster made a strong impression with his pace and wicket-taking abilities, while also clocking 156.9 kph during the season.

The performances helped Umran Malik make his international debut the same year. He played 18 games (10 ODIs and eight T20Is) and scalped 24 wickets, but was dropped from the team in 2023 due to his high economy rate.

Ad

Trending

The IPL 2023 saw the right-arm pacer pick up only five wickets in eight games at an economy of 10.85. In his only appearance for SRH in the 2024 edition, he conceded 15 runs off his single over. As a result, he was not retained by the side for the 2025 season.

Moreover, Umran Malik played only six domestic games (as per ESPNcricinfo) in 2024 and could pick up only four wickets. It was primarily due to him suffering from a hip injury.

Ad

Steyn, during an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, opined that Umran Malik was going off the radar. Steyn feels Malik should have been more efficient in terms of controlling runs and taking wickets, rather than focusing on just pace. He said:

"Just like a Ferrari has six gears, you don't have to use all six gears. The Ferrari still can operate in first, second and third and fast bowlers are much the same. They got to be able to know when to use their gears."

Ad

Steyn further added that Malik got caught up with his tag and wanted to bowl as fast as possible, which eventually could not go in his favor.

"I think sometimes what happens is some guys get into the game and they get caught up by what's happening all around them. 60,000 people chanting and screaming and you feel like, 'I've got to run in and I got to bowl 160 kph', which is great. But, if it goes against the game plan and it goes against the run of play, you're going to go for 60,70 and that's not going to do your team any good. It's not going to even do you any good.

Ad

"A couple of games later, you might find yourself out of the team and a season later, you might not find yourself within any franchises. So, you really have to harness that speed and make sure you are using it well."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Malik was bought by the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 auction. As per reports, he is still recovering from the hip injury and has not joined KKR's camp.

Umran Malik wants to make international comeback

After KKR picked up Umran Malik in November 2024, the speedster expressed his confidence in contributing to the franchise in IPL 2025. Malik felt he would be getting better opportunities to showcase his talent and make a comeback to the Indian side.

Ad

"I am really happy to join KKR this season. I am so, so excited to don the KKR jersey. I just can't wait. They are the defending champions, and I am sure they will win another title this season. I am grateful and thankful to them for giving me this chance," Umran told TimesofIndia.com.

"I am confident about getting plenty of opportunities this time with KKR. I am 200 percent fit and raring to go. You will see a different Umran Malik this time. I want to perform well in the IPL and make a comeback to the Indian side. The IPL has been a massive platform for most cricketers, including me," he added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️