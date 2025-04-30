"You're gonna come back next year as well?" - Danny Morrison asks MS Dhoni a cheeky question during toss ahead of CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison was up to his usual antics at the toss yet again after asking Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni a brave and cheeky question ahead of the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Tasked with hosting the toss, Morrison raised the prospect of the veteran's future after the trademark roar at the Chepauk on Wednesday, April 30.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first after calling the right side of the coin. After announcing his decision and revealing Glenn Maxwell's injury, it was the turn for the home captain to speak up.

The CSK faithful's thunderous reception meant that Morrison and Dhoni had to wait before speaking. The former player revelled in the atmosphere, and took his shot by asking Dhoni about his potential plans for the next season, with the reception potentially playing a factor in his decision.

"Does this mean you're gonna come back next year as well?" Morrison asked.

Dhoni, in typical fashion, evaded the question with a witty reply.

"I don't know if I am coming back the next game," the CSK captain replied with a laugh.

The veteran, however, noted the importance of playing in front of the home crowd, while adding that CSK have failed to make it count this season.

"One of the things is the pride factor. Majority of the games you play at home. Home advantage is very important which we haven't been able to capitalise on," he added.

Have a look at the interaction right here:

CSK have lost four matches in a row at home. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table, and are on the brink of being officially eliminated from the playoffs race.

MS Dhoni names the same team for CSK against PBKS in IPL 2025

CSK have chopped and changed their squad from the very first match itself, struggling to find a combination that works. However, despite a loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous outing, the Yellow Army have stuck with the same unit. The playing XI is infused with youth in the form of Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, and Dewald Brevis.

"For tonight it is the same team. We are not a side which makes a lot of changes, but this year we have made quite a lot of changes. It is a fresh season after a mega auction. So we have a few things in our mind. Sometimes say when a batter does not do well, we have to figure out what position to play him," Dhoni said.

PBKS are eyeing an entry back into the top four with a win over CSK. Their last match against KKR was washed out due to rain, earning them only one point after posting a commanding 201-4 at the Eden Gardens.

