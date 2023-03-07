“You’re looking really good” – Jofra Archer hails MI Women's teammate Hayley Matthews for WPL 2023 exploits

Mumbai Indians and England cricketer Jofra Archer, who hails from Barbados, has congratulated West Indies captain Hayley Matthews for her exploits in WPL 2023.

Sharing a special video, MI wrote:

“Hayley Matthews, Jofra has a special message for you!”

In the clip, Jofra said:

“Hey, Hayley I wanna congratulate you on your performances so far. You’re looking really good. All the very best for the rest of the season.”

The Manchester United fan also took a dig at the Arsenal team for leading the Premier League points table.

“And Arsenal are still crap.”

Arsenal are currently table toppers in the 2022-23 Premier League season with 20 wins in 26 games.

In response, Matthews replied:

“Good thing MI & Arsenal are so similar, both top of the table.”

Hayley Matthews’ all-round show helps MI dominate WPL 2023 points table

An all-rounder performance from Hayley Matthews helped Mumbai Indians defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets on Monday (March 6). With the win, MI are currently on top of the WPL 2023 points table.

The off-spinner first took three wickets as RCB were bundled out for 155 in 18.2 overs. The right-hander then slammed an unbeaten 77 off 38 balls, including a maximum and 13 fours.

Matthews had earlier scored 47 off 31 balls against Gujarat Giants in their WPL 2023 opener, which MI won by a mammoth 143-run margin. The 24-year-old will look to continue her sublime form in the tournament. She will next be seen in action against the Delhi Capitals Women at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 9).

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer, who was bought for Rs 8 crore last season, will reportedly be available for the entire IPL 2023.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) source said:

“He [Jofra] should be able to play a full part in the IPL and as always his franchisee and the ECB will manage his workload.”

The development came as a big boost for MI as Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming season as a precautionary measure for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India due to a hamstring injury, putting a question mark on his IPL 2023 availability.

