"You are seeing the next generation of Indian batters" - Aakash Chopra lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock in Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2023 win vs CSK

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the youngsters showing glimpses of India's future in international cricket with their performances in IPL 2023.

Jaiswal smashed 77 runs off 43 balls as the Royals set a 203-run for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27. The RR bowlers then restricted the visitors to 170/6 to help their team register a 32-run win and climb into top spot in the IPL 2023 points table.

While reflecting on the Rajasthan Royals' innings in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Jaiswal, saying:

"Rajasthan chose to bat first after winning the toss and Yashasvi came and shone. He is the answer to every question. The guy is amazing because of the way he started, the way he drove the ball, how well he bats."

The former Indian opener added:

"The way he is batting, you have started to see India's future, whether you talk about Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar - you are seeing the next generation of Indian batters. So Yashasvi was brilliant."

On the flip side, Chopra was surprised about Jos Buttler failing to convert his start into a substantial effort, elaborating:

"Jos Buttler - I was surprised. When he plays like this, he plays a big knock. How he missed out in the middle, it's very unlike Jos Buttler, but he got out and the game slowed down slightly."

Jaiswal struck eight fours and four sixes during his 77-run knock. He added 86 runs for the opening wicket with Buttler (27 off 21) in just 8.2 overs to give the Rajasthan Royals a flying start.

"There are problems for Sanju Samson" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals skipper's run-a-ball effort

Sanju Samson scored 17 runs off as many deliveries. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels Sanju Samson's dip in form is a slight concern for the Rajasthan Royals, observing:

"There are problems for Sanju Samson - 17 runs off 17 balls. He promoted himself but he is not scoring too many runs and that is a bit of a problem because his performances have gone slightly down."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by praising Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel for taking the home team to an above-par score, stating:

"You sent Devdutt Padikkal down the order, although he played well. He was scoring runs while playing different-different shots towards the end. Dhruv Jurel also scored very important runs and they went past 200."

While Jurel smoked 34 runs off just 15 balls, Padikkal remained unbeaten on a 13-ball 27. The duo strung together a 48-run fifth-wicket partnership in just 3.2 overs after Shimron Hetmyer was dismissed cheaply.

Poll : Should Yashasvi Jaiswal open for India in T20I cricket? Yes No 0 votes