"You are out of the T20I list" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunity for KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons IPL 2024 will present Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer with a great opportunity to stake a claim for a spot in India's T20I side.

Shreyas, who was denied a BCCI central contract recently, doesn't seem to be in the Indian selectors' thoughts for the T20 World Cup. The middle-order batter, who missed IPL 2023 due to a back injury, will want to throw his hat in the ring with exceptional performances in the upcoming edition of the prestigious league.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the opportunities for some of the Kolkata Knight Riders players in IPL 2024.

As for Shreyas, he said (10:40):

"Shreyas Iyer - you are out of the T20I list at this point in time. However, you can come back on the back of a fantastic IPL. If he does well, scores more than 550 runs, which he can probably score, how will anyone ignore him?"

"Then you will say that he should be kept in the team as he is a mighty player. At this point in time, he is out of that loop. At some stage, he can come back in, but for that, the IPL needs to be extremely good. So a great opportunity," the former India opener added.

Chopra feels Suyash Sharma has a chance to build on his impressive first season for the two-time champions.

I see a big opportunity for Suyash Sharma to just grow in strength and stature. It was the first season last time and he impressed a lot. However, second-season blues is a real problem. So it will be worth watching how he utilizes that opportunity," he observed.

With 10 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 8.23, Suyash was KKR's third-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023. Only Varun Chakaravarthy (20) and Sunil Narine (11) accounted for more dismissals than him for the franchise last season.

"No one is scared of him now in the IPL" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunity for KKR all-rounder Andre Russell

Andre Russell had an underwhelming season for KKR in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra opined that Andre Russell is another Kolkata Knight Riders player with immense opportunities in IPL 2024.

"To be honest, we have never said this previously, but let's say it now, it's an opportunity for Andre Russell because his stature and fear have gone down slightly. No one is scared of him now in the IPL. So this season can once again establish that fear if he suddenly starts striking the ball and matches the good old Andre Russell," he elaborated (11:25).

Chopra noted that Varun Chakaravarthy also has an opportunity in IPL 2024. He pointed out that the KKR spinner earned a place in India's 2021 T20 World Cup squad based on his IPL exploits but hasn't got many chances after that.

