"You can't treat people like crap" - Sreesanth's former teammate blasts Michael Clarke over unfiltered video of IPL 2008 slapgate incident

Ex-India batter and S Sreesanth's former teammate Robin Uthappa lashed out at former Australian captain Michael Clarke for releasing the unfiltered video of the slapgate incident from IPL 2008. The infamous controversy involved Sreesanth and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Ad

Uthappa was furious and questioned how someone could get away with something like this. He added that Clarke was wrong to put the video out on his podcast just because he interviewed Lalit Modi, former IPL chairman, and had access to the same.

The former cricketer reckoned that the emotions of the two names involved, that is, Sreesanth and Harbhajan, should have been considered. He questioned the lack of sensitivity and empathy towards other people.

Ad

Trending

Uthappa reflected that Clarke should also have had a conversation with the two former players and taken their permission before putting the video out.

"You have to have the sensitivity to have a conversation with those said individuals, seek their permission, and put a disclaimer that a conversation has been had to put this video out. Their emotions and sentiments need to be respected. You can't treat people like crap just because it will get you more views. Clarke had nothing to do with that clip," he said on his YouTube channel 'Robin Uthappa'. (1:10:47)

Ad

Ad

The former batter further stated that Clarke should have had the decency to ask the two former Indian cricketers whether an incident that took place 17 or 18 years ago had to be brought out. He also reckoned that there could have been a better manner followed if the incident had to be brought out again.

"The decency of having a conversation, to say this has happened, can I do it? Can I not, it hadn't come out for 17 or 18 years and it doesn't have to now. And if it did, it has to come out through the right channels. People have to be respected, people involved have had to be had a conversation with, and then let it come out with a disclaimer because you want to set the right example," he added.

Ad

Notably, Sreesanth's wife also called Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke out for the same and called it a cheap publicity stunt.

What was the IPL 2008 slapgate incident involving Sreesanth and Harbhajan?

The slapgate incident between Sreesanth and Harbhajan remains one of the biggest controversies in IPL history, which occurred in the inaugural season in 2008.

For those unaware, the incident had taken place after a match between the Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Mohali. MI lost the game by 66 runs. Harbhajan, who was the stand-in captain for Mumbai, was frustrated after their huge defeat.

Ad

While the players were passing each other and shaking hands after the game, Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth. On Clarke's podcast, Lalit Modi revealed that the MI spinner gave the former Punjab pacer a backhander.

"I was there on the field. The game was over, it was Bhajji (Harbhajan), it was Sreesanth. Cameras had shut off. One of my security cameras was on. I was walking out of the field. The players were going, thanking each other. It comes to Sreesanth and Bhajji. Bhajji just looks at him, says something, and gives him a backhander," he said. (12:28)

Following the incident, Harbhajan was banned for the rest of the season as he was found guilty of misconduct. Notably, he played just three matches in IPL 2008. The former spinner has publicly apologised multiple times for his behavior, and the two players have also moved on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More