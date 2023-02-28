"You've married the most stubborn man" - Abhishek Nayar's hilarious advice for Shardul Thakur's wife Mittali Parulkar

Team India's bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur tied the knot with his fiancee Mittali Parulkar in Mumbai on Monday, February 27. Several of the fast bowler's cricketer friends attended the wedding.

Following the wedding, Thakur's close friend and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar shared a special piece of advice for Mittali. In a video shared by the franchise on social media, Nayar joked that Thakur was a very stubborn individual and thinks that he is always right.

The 39-year-old added that Mittali should always stand up for herself, as he wants to hear Thakur admit one day that whatever his wife says is always right.

"One word of advice to Mittali. I'm pretty sure by now you already know, but you've married the most stubborn man that I have ever met on the cricket field," Nayar said. "Well, he always thinks he's right. He always believes he's right. But I also know, Mittali, that you believe in yourself as well, so make sure you stand up to him as every wife does.

"And I'm hoping to wait for that day when Shardul bows his head down and says, 'Mittali, you are right, and whatever you say is right'."

Notably, Shardul Thakur will play for KKR in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He was with the Delhi Capitals (DC) the previous season, where he picked up 15 wickets from 14 outings. He was traded by the Capitals to the Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Shardul Thakur is a part of India's squad for India's home ODI series against Australia

India and Australia are currently battling it out in a four-match Test series for the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma and Co. have secured a 2-0 lead by winning the first two fixtures comprehensively.

The third Test between the two nations will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, starting on Wednesday, March 1. The fourth and last Test will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, beginning on March 9.

Following the red-ball matches, India and Australia will lock horns in a three-match ODI series. While Shardul Thakur isn't a part of the Test team, he has been named in India's 18-member squad for the 50-over games.

The three ODI matches are set to be played on March 17, March 19, and March 22. The opening encounter will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The second and third will be held at Visakhapatnam and Chennai, respectively.

India's squad for the ODI series against Australia

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, and Jaydev Unadkat.

Poll : 0 votes