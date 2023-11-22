"You've played a huge role in shaping LSG"- Lucknow Super Giants' owner Sanjiv Goenka after parting ways with Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir parted ways with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after a two-year association with the India Premier League (IPL) franchise. He was the mentor for the team since its inception in 2022. LSG reached the playoffs stage in both IPL 2022 and 2023 and was a consistent performer under Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir has now moved on and joined the KKR support staff as a mentor ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, which will take place next month.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka took to his official X handle and posted a farewell message to Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday. He acknowledged Gambhit's efforts for the development of the franchise and then wished him well for future endeavors. Goenka wrote:

"Gautam, you've played a huge role in shaping LSG, and we value you and the contribution you've made in the last two years immensely. You will always remain family for me, and I wish you the best in your new avatar at KKR. Thanks, and good wishes always."

This is back to where it all started: Gautam Gambhir on returning to KKR

In a statement released by KKR, Gambhir expressed excitement about returning to the franchise and was eager to bring back the glory for the franchise. He said:

“I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR.”

After spending the initial years of IPL with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Gautam Gambhir moved to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011, when the franchise brought him at the auction for a huge price. It kick-started a phenomenal journey as Gambhir led the KKR side from IPL 2011 to 2017. He won the trophy twice in 2012 and 2014 with the Knight Riders.