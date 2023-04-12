"You will see him in Indian colors" - Aakash Chopra predicts a rosy future for Tilak Varma after his exploits for the Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra has lauded Tilak Varma for dishing out consistent performances for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons it won't be long before the youngster is seen playing for Team India.

MI bowled out the Delhi Capitals for 172 after asking them to bat first in their IPL 2023 clash in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11. Tilak Varma then scored 41 runs off 29 balls as the five-time champions chased down the 173-run target off the very last delivery with six wickets to spare to open their account in the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the star performers in the Mumbai Indians' chase. As for Tilak Varma, he said:

"Ishan Kishan got run out while taking a non-existing run. Suryakumar Yadav dropped a catch and got hit on the head. So Tilak Varma came in at No. 3. How well the kid played. The way he is batting, it's not very far when you will see him in Indian colors."

The former Indian opener highlighted the attributes the tall left-handed batter brings to the table, elaborating:

"He is in the Mumbai Indians jersey as of now, the Indian jersey will also be on him because he has a good temperament, plays spin very well, and he is just absolutely brilliant."

Tilak Varma's 41-run knock was studded with one four and four sixes. His dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, with Suryakumar Yadav falling off the very next delivery and Rohit Sharma losing his wicket soon thereafter.

Cameron Green and Tim David then helped MI scrape through to a win.

"Ishan Kishan started like a rocket and so did Rohit Sharma" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians' flying start

Rohit Sharma scored 65 runs off 45 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While praising Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma for giving the Mumbai Indians a flying start, Aakash Chopra questioned Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner's tactics. He observed:

"Ishan Kishan was there with Rohit Sharma and David Warner missed a trick in my opinion. He bowled pace for a long time. Ishan Kishan started like a rocket and so did Rohit Sharma. It was probably Rohit Sharma's second fifty in 25 innings for the Mumbai franchise."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders player pointed out that the Mumbai Indians skipper made the most of Warner's largesse, explaining:

"A captain's knock was awaited for a very long time, that Rohit will send the ball into the fourth row and he did that this time. He was brilliant. He doesn't have any difficulties against fast bowling and he was fed a lot of fast bowling to begin with."

Rohit's 65-run knock was studded with six fours and four sixes. He strung together 71 and 68-run partnerships for the first two wickets with Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma to lay the platform for MI's chase.

