"Yuzi bhai ne iska career bana diya" - Chahal's friend RJ Mahvash hits back at trolls with hard-hitting post [Watch]

Content creator and star India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's friend, RJ Mahvash has hit back at trolls with a hard-hitting post. Mahvash put up a video on her Instagram handle, highlighting how she had been in the industry since 2019.

Her response came to a comment that read:.

"Yuzi bhai ne iska career bana diya (Yuzvendra Chahal made her career)."

A fan also commented that she did not have cricket knowledge, to which she pointed out that she had been hosting cricket events for long. She also shared more of her achievements to shut up the trolls.

"Jab tak khud ke liye nahi bologe, koi tumhare liye nahi bolega (Till you do not talk for yourself, no one will talk for you)," she captioned the video post.

Here is the video that Mahvash, who is a radio jockey, a film producer and an author on top of being a content creator, shared on her Instagram:

RJ Mahvash was seen cheering for the Punjab Kings throughout the IPL 2025 season

Notably, RJ Mahvash was seen cheering for Punjab Kings (PBKS), attending the team's several matches throughout the IPL 2025 season. Mahvash also posted multiple pictures of herself from the stands and with PBKS players.

The Punjab-based team, led by Shreyas Iyer, had an exceptional outing in IPL 2025. They were the most consistent team in the league stage of the competition, finishing at the top of the table with nine wins and 19 points from 14 matches.

Punjab, after losing Qualifier 1, defeated the Mumbai Indians to make it to the final. However, they faced a six-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the summit clash.

As for Chahal, he played 14 matches for PBKS in the 2025 season and picked up 16 wickets.

