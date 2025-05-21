Yuzvendra Chahal posts cute comment on RJ Mahvash’s new TV show amid IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal shared a heartwarming comment on social media for RJ Mahvash, applauding her performance in the new TV show ‘Pyaar Paisa Profit.’ The Hindi-language drama series premiered on May 7 and is available for streaming on Amazon MX Player.

The show features RJ Mahvash alongside Mihir Ahuja, Neil Bhoopalam, Shivangi Khedkar, and Ashish Raghav.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Indian leg-spinner posted the show's trailer on his Instagram stories, expressing that he had become a fan of her after watching the series. Chahal wrote:

“Fan boy after finishing Pyaar Paisa Profit, @rj.mahvash.”

Yuzvendra Chahal posts cute comment for RJ Mahvash (Image via Instagram-yuzi_chahal23)

The 34-year-old last played when PBKS faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 59th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 18, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Opting to bat first, Punjab Kings posted 219/5, powered by fifties from Nehal Wadhera (70 off 37 balls) and Shashank Singh (59* off 30 balls).

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (53 off 31 balls) struck fifties for the Royals, but they couldn’t take their team to victory as the hosts finished at 209/7, falling short by 10 runs. Meanwhile, Chahal went wicketless, finishing with figures of 0/30 from his four overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 14 wickets in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have secured a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs, currently sitting third on the points table with 17 points from 12 matches. Their star spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, has had a solid season, taking 14 wickets in 12 games, with his best figures of 4/28 coming against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

He also claimed a hat-trick this season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), finishing with impressive figures of 4/32 in the 49th match of the season on April 30.

Overall, Chahal continues to be the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, with 219 scalps in 172 matches at an average of 22.63, including one five-wicket haul.

