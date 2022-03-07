Yuzvendra Chahal recreates his famous meme from 2019, Shardul Thakur shares pictures

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recreated his famous meme-worthy picture from 2019 on Monday.

During that year's World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka, the 31-year-old was seen relaxing behind the boundary ropes at Headingley. His posture, black shades and yellow jumper became an instant hit among memers.

More than two years later, all-rounder Shardul Thakur shared a couple of similar photos on Instagram. The leggie can be seen lying in a similar pose on a beach towel with his phone in hand. Thakur also wrote a witty caption - "comes naturally" - to the leg-spinner. You can see the photos here.

The pictures Thakur shared could be from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. According to a report in Cricbuzz, about 25 contracted and non-contracted players, including Chahal and Thakur, have been asked to report to the NCA for a fitness assessment ahead of IPL 2022, which begins on March 26.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur to play for new teams in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals



Great spinner. Greater leader.



#RoyalsFamily | @yuzi_chahal By giving opportunities to youngsters, Warnie always backed them to bring out their best and show it to the world.Great spinner. Greater leader. By giving opportunities to youngsters, Warnie always backed them to bring out their best and show it to the world. Great spinner. Greater leader. 💗#RoyalsFamily | @yuzi_chahal https://t.co/57LFX8GFHJ

Both players are not part of India's current assignment of the two-Test home series against Sri Lanka. While the former hasn't established himself as a red-ball bowler yet, the latter has been given an extended break from all international cricket and will only be back for IPL 2022.

Thakur has spent his best years of the tournament at Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In 48 games for the franchise, he picked up 55 wickets at an average of 27.52 which played a major role in his selection to the national team. This year, however, he'll represent Delhi Capitals (DC) after the Rishabh Pant-led team roped him for ₹10.75 crore (more than five times his base price) in the mega auction.

Similarly, Chahal has also parted ways from the franchise, which was his second home for seven years - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In 113 games, he picked up 139 wickets for the side, becoming their top wicket-taker. He'll now play for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), after getting a ₹6.5 crore contract at the auction.

The 15th season will start in the IPL on March 16 at the Wankhede Stadium with a clash between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Edited by Samya Majumdar