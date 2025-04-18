Yuzvendra Chahal strikes again to take the key wicket of Rajat Patidar for 23 as RCB sink further in IPL 2025 clash versus PBKS

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned to haunt his former franchise, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 18. The wrist spinner, after dismissing Jitesh Sharma in his first over, struck once again later in his spell to dismiss the opposition skipper Rajat Patidar for 23.

RCB were in all sorts of trouble after being put into bat in the rain-curtailed contest. They lost four wickets in the shortened four-over powerplay, following which Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced into the attack. After Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya were dismissed in the span of a couple of deliveries, Patidar was left stranded with the last recognised batter in the setup, Tim David.

The RCB skipper's match-up against Yuzvendra Chahal was a highly anticipated one. The right-handed batter's prowess against spin was the perfect match to the wrist spinner's brilliant track record during his years with RCB.

Patidar dispatched three singles off the first three deliveries he faced off Chahal, before deciding to take the aggressive route. He took the aerial route for a delivery flighted well by Chahal, almost getting on one knee.

Patidar did not make enough room to carve the ball inside out over covers, and instead hit it towards long-off. He did not get the elevation or distance to clear the fielder on the boundary, as Xavier Bartlett claimed a comfortable catch. Have a look at the dismissal right here.

Chahal finished with impeccable figures of 2-11 off his three overs. Meanwhile, Patidar was dismissed by fellow Indian wrist-spinner during RCB's loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in RCB's last home game. Prior to these recent matches, he was not dismissed by spinners for 15 consecutive innings.

Patidar only one of two RCB players to record double figures as they finish with 92-9

RCB never got going against the PBKS bowlers, who made the most of the conditions on offer. After losing four wickets in the powerplay, the home side slipped further in the middle overs instead of recovering.

RCB even tried to repair their innings by using up their impact sub in the first innings and strengthening their batting. However, Manoj Bhandage was dismissed for just 1 run off four deliveries.

Patidar ended up being the second-highest run-scorer of the innings as Tim David's unbeaten guided RCB to 92-9.

About the author Gokul Nair