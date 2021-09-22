×
"No one Born to Defeat Lord Gautam Gambhir jinx" - Twitterati is shocked after witnessing Punjab Kings' ultimate choke in a simple chase

Twitter reactions after Punjab Kings choke in a simple chase
Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Sep 22, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Punjab Kings have faltered in the chase yet again. In a chase of 186, the openers KL Rahul(49) and Mayank Agarwal(67) set the game up beautifully with a 120-run opening partnership in 11.5 overs.

Everyone thought the Punjab Kings would gallop their way to victory from there. But Mustafizur Rehman and Kartik Tyagi bowled exceptionally well in the last overs and defended eight runs in the last 12 deliveries. Tyagi especially produced an over for ages as he gave away just one run and won the game for his side single-handedly.

Cricket fans and critics were shocked to see the end result and took to Twitter to slam the Punjab Kings batsman for choking and losing a game in such fashion. They also heaped praise on Kartik Tyagi for his stupendous efforts in the final over of the match. A section of fans trolled former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir as he earlier predicted that Punjab Kings would win the match easily.

Here are some of the best reactions after Punjab's shock defeat against Rajasthan Royals:

What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021
Gautam Gambhir prediction before a today match to Panjab kings win a match .
All Panjab kings fan to Gautam:-
#PBKSvRR #gautamgambhir #IPL2021 https://t.co/LyxLBUAgLp
@_Kabirthapar Gambhir sar ke level ka koi nhi hai bhai 😭🙏
Cc @GautamGambhir Gotiya Please Don't Predict Delhi Capitals Tomorrow https://t.co/UHGn4AlpqJ
No one Born to Defeat Lord Gautam Gambhir jinix #PBKSvRR https://t.co/DYizvQX7tt
After After watching today's performace of her Team Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta be Like 😂

#PBKS #PBKSvRR #KLRahul #IPL2021 #BCCI #COVID19 #KLRahul #NeerajChopra #Kartik #tyagi #RR #SanjuSamson https://t.co/xxwsVdvPIM
Surprise package from the young kid. #PBKSvRR https://t.co/oZrsVFfgyL
(1) punjab in all over the match
(2) Punjab in last over
#PBKSvRR https://t.co/O9t6IPjMRy
Close to the best last over (defending) ever! Wowza
After KL Rahul Cames From
Restroom 😂🤣
Rajasthan Won By 2 Runs 🥺! https://t.co/9ubxNRh2zD
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal after watching the last over like this.
#PBKSvRR https://t.co/e3J9UO7uJU
The Artist Of RR Win
#RR #PBKSvRR https://t.co/AwPo7s87Wt
#PBKSvRR #IPL2021

Gautam Gambhir after taking money from Winning Teams by doing opposite predictions earlier 😂🤣 https://t.co/0QonjKHFrY
KL rahul bhai tum bhi ek video bnaa kr post krdo ki mai captaincy chorh rha hu, give farewell to king kohlii
Kl Rahul plz leave PBKS and join some other team🙏🏻
#PBKSvRR this is unbearable.enough is enough. Now we can't qualify. Last year we did this same .Again same thing . Kl Rahul mayank they deserve better team. Can't support Punjab more.lost a fan today . 💔💔💔 https://t.co/j2aksdnLG4
Held our nerves too. 😉 twitter.com/PunjabKingsIPL…
After match
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul be like : https://t.co/Uo8ZTFnJz9
@PunjabKingsIPL Please release kl Rahul he deserves better team 😭
That was world class stuff from Kartik Tyagi. Absolutely brilliant #PBKSvRR
KL rahul Feeling after building an Extraordinary innings and loosing the match.. #PBKSvRR #IPL2021 https://t.co/ewo2ivJ4vZ
An over for the ages from Kartik Tyagi! Defends 4 after the Fizz had delivered a 4 run over. Incredible finish. How could #PunjabKings mess this up!
Never. Never. Never doubt Gambhir. twitter.com/man4_cricket/s…
When Panauti Lord Gambhir Said his opinion . no one , I repeat no one can change it😂😭🙏

Panauti for a reason 😂
#PBKSvRR twitter.com/man4_cricket/s…
However well you play, Gambhir curse will get you and there's nothing you can do about it. https://t.co/U0p3eTyEW7

We will now try to come back stronger and win the next five games: KL Rahul

After such a demoralizing defeat, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has not lost hope yet. Speaking at the post-match conference, KL Rahul is still hopeful of making a comeback and winning their remaining games in the tournament to have a chance to reach the playoffs.

Rahul admitted that the loss against Rajasthan was difficult to swallow and felt that they did not learn from their previous mistakes. Regarding the match and road ahead, KL Rahul said:

"It’s a tough one to swallow. We have been a team that has experienced games like these before. We need to see how we can handle pressure better. Trying to finish in the 18th over, sometimes you go too hard and lose your way and let the opponents in. Tough one to swallow that you haven’t learnt from your previous mistakes."

“We will now try to come back stronger and win the next five games. We pulled things back quite nicely with the ball, kept taking wickets, which is very crucial in this format. We bowled decent lengths in the powerplay. Getting runs for me, Mayank, and even Aiden in his first IPL game was important."

Punjab Kings now find themselves in a must-win situation as they cannot afford a loss from here. The onus will be on Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul again as their middle-order seems very brittle.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
