"No one Born to Defeat Lord Gautam Gambhir jinx" - Twitterati is shocked after witnessing Punjab Kings' ultimate choke in a simple chase

Punjab Kings have faltered in the chase yet again. In a chase of 186, the openers KL Rahul(49) and Mayank Agarwal(67) set the game up beautifully with a 120-run opening partnership in 11.5 overs.

Everyone thought the Punjab Kings would gallop their way to victory from there. But Mustafizur Rehman and Kartik Tyagi bowled exceptionally well in the last overs and defended eight runs in the last 12 deliveries. Tyagi especially produced an over for ages as he gave away just one run and won the game for his side single-handedly.

Cricket fans and critics were shocked to see the end result and took to Twitter to slam the Punjab Kings batsman for choking and losing a game in such fashion. They also heaped praise on Kartik Tyagi for his stupendous efforts in the final over of the match. A section of fans trolled former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir as he earlier predicted that Punjab Kings would win the match easily.

Here are some of the best reactions after Punjab's shock defeat against Rajasthan Royals:

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 #IPL2021 What an over, #KartikTyagi ! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021

jarvo69 @jarvo_6_9

All Panjab kings fan to Gautam:-

Gautam Gambhir prediction before a today match to Panjab kings win a match .

All Panjab kings fan to Gautam:-

#PBKSvRR #gautamgambhir #IPL2021 https://t.co/LyxLBUAgLp

🅹ᴹᴵ @Ranbir_Filmic @_Kabirthapar Gambhir sar ke level ka koi nhi hai bhai 😭🙏 @_Kabirthapar Gambhir sar ke level ka koi nhi hai bhai 😭🙏

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

(2) Punjab in last over

(1) punjab in all over the match
(2) Punjab in last over

(2) Punjab in last over

#PBKSvRR https://t.co/O9t6IPjMRy

Dale Steyn @DaleSteyn62 Close to the best last over (defending) ever! Wowza Close to the best last over (defending) ever! Wowza

After KL Rahul Cames From

Restroom 😂🤣

Rajasthan Won By 2 Runs 🥺!

Restroom 😂🤣

Rajasthan Won By 2 Runs 🥺! https://t.co/9ubxNRh2zD

OfficialBuzzTimes @OfficialBuzzTi1

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal after watching the last over like this.

#PBKSvRR https://t.co/e3J9UO7uJU

#PBKSvRR #IPL2021



Gautam Gambhir after taking money from Winning Teams by doing opposite predictions earlier 😂🤣



Gautam Gambhir after taking money from Winning Teams by doing opposite predictions earlier 😂🤣 https://t.co/0QonjKHFrY

Kishannn @Kishannn2 KL rahul bhai tum bhi ek video bnaa kr post krdo ki mai captaincy chorh rha hu, give farewell to king kohlii KL rahul bhai tum bhi ek video bnaa kr post krdo ki mai captaincy chorh rha hu, give farewell to king kohlii

Aman Pandey @AmanPan81387002 Kl Rahul plz leave PBKS and join some other team🙏🏻 Kl Rahul plz leave PBKS and join some other team🙏🏻

Gurvir Singh @GurvirS93243155 #PBKSvRR this is unbearable.enough is enough. Now we can't qualify. Last year we did this same .Again same thing . Kl Rahul mayank they deserve better team. Can't support Punjab more.lost a fan today . 💔💔💔 #PBKSvRR this is unbearable.enough is enough. Now we can't qualify. Last year we did this same .Again same thing . Kl Rahul mayank they deserve better team. Can't support Punjab more.lost a fan today . 💔💔💔 https://t.co/j2aksdnLG4

After match

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul be like :

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul be like : https://t.co/Uo8ZTFnJz9

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad That was world class stuff from Kartik Tyagi. Absolutely brilliant #PBKSvRR That was world class stuff from Kartik Tyagi. Absolutely brilliant #PBKSvRR

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha An over for the ages from Kartik Tyagi! Defends 4 after the Fizz had delivered a 4 run over. Incredible finish. How could #PunjabKings mess this up! An over for the ages from Kartik Tyagi! Defends 4 after the Fizz had delivered a 4 run over. Incredible finish. How could #PunjabKings mess this up!

#PBKSvRR



Panauti for a reason 😂

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "Punjab Kings is favourites to win today's match against Rajasthan Royals." - Gautam Gambhir
When Panauti Lord Gambhir Said his opinion . no one , I repeat no one can change it😂😭🙏
Panauti for a reason 😂



Panauti for a reason 😂

#PBKSvRR twitter.com/man4_cricket/s…

Bad Cricket Takes @Badcrickettakes However well you play, Gambhir curse will get you and there's nothing you can do about it. However well you play, Gambhir curse will get you and there's nothing you can do about it. https://t.co/U0p3eTyEW7

We will now try to come back stronger and win the next five games: KL Rahul

After such a demoralizing defeat, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has not lost hope yet. Speaking at the post-match conference, KL Rahul is still hopeful of making a comeback and winning their remaining games in the tournament to have a chance to reach the playoffs.

Rahul admitted that the loss against Rajasthan was difficult to swallow and felt that they did not learn from their previous mistakes. Regarding the match and road ahead, KL Rahul said:

"It’s a tough one to swallow. We have been a team that has experienced games like these before. We need to see how we can handle pressure better. Trying to finish in the 18th over, sometimes you go too hard and lose your way and let the opponents in. Tough one to swallow that you haven’t learnt from your previous mistakes."

“We will now try to come back stronger and win the next five games. We pulled things back quite nicely with the ball, kept taking wickets, which is very crucial in this format. We bowled decent lengths in the powerplay. Getting runs for me, Mayank, and even Aiden in his first IPL game was important."

Punjab Kings now find themselves in a must-win situation as they cannot afford a loss from here. The onus will be on Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul again as their middle-order seems very brittle.

