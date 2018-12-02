No Spin- A definitive, straight from the heart account of the greatest spinner ever

Shane Keith Warne, or 'The King' defined what leg-spin bowling is and was. He was a trendsetter, a true living legend who not only made Australia invincible when he was playing for them but has managed to pass on his charisma, knowledge, and skills to the next generation of upcoming players and for varied teams such as Hampshire, Melbourne Stars and Rajasthan Royals.

As we are headed into another Test series between India and Australia starting on December 6, 2018, at the Adelaide Oval, it's a good time to delve deep into Shane Warne's life written in his words in his autobiography 'No Spin'.

Shane Warne has inspired so many youngsters to take up leg-spin, so here are some observations and learnings got through the book which everyone in India, Australia and the world over can carry in their professional and personal lives:

There are no short-cuts to success and no substitute for hard work

Everybody would think Warne was gifted, and he had something which other contemporary spinners didn't possess. That is true to an extent, but what went behind the scenes to make this genius is what we must learn and imbibe.

Warne slogged and would have bowled almost 2000 overs before the ball that defined him- The Ball of the century, that got Mike Gatting out. The fact was that Warne had a gift to spin the ball a long way, but post the success of the 1993 Ashes series, he needed guidance and a keen observer who could channelize that talent and ensure that it didn't get wasted.

That is where the leg-spinner, overweight and as many felt at that time(around 1996-1998) was wasting his talent, through Richie Benaud's assistance got introduced to Terry Jenner aka TJ. He ensured that Warne got on track and was able to focus on the thing he knew best- the art of leg-spin bowling.

For a cricketer who has picked up 708 Test wickets and mesmerized audiences across the world, there was no special tonic for his success. It was sheer hard work, determination and the willingness to keep learning that made Shane Warne.

The willingness to learn even when one has reached the pinnacle of his success

For a period of 3-4 years before 2000-2001, Warne was delivering results for the team but wasn't able to leave an imprint on the sport. So he fed off the learnings he got from Allan Border, Mark Taylor and his mentor Terry Jenner and implemented that in his game.

From how to approach his bowling-starting from the bowling action to his runup, to the delivery and release point. He has admitted to having taken the inputs from the people mentioned earlier and then having established a bowling action that sustained multiple injuries and countless amount of overs.

The simple point to take away from this aspect of his personality is the willingness to learn and put that learning into action to make him a better bowler. Not everyone does that when they reach the pinnacle of their success. They usually tend to rest on their laurels.

'The King' could have stayed as he was without making any changes to his bowling action in 1998-1999, but would he have been able to sustain that for long? Apparently, NO. In his own words, he goes on to say that if he had continued in that pattern, he could have faced multiple issues right from shoulder dislocations to ankle problems and frankly in 5-6 years due to the workload he had, his body would have completely broken down.

Thank goodness for the advice given to him which made him an even more potent and lethal leg-spinner. And you have got to admire the fact that he has gone on to credit people he has taken advice from and also players who he admires for his success and the mark he has left on the game.

The ability to call a spade for a spade, and the ability to admit to our mistakes

How many of us in our daily lives keep things within us for the fear of the repercussions of what would happen if we do say or do what we have in our mind? Well, I guess every one of us.

A legend like Shane Warne has shown us time and again that calling out and expressing what's in his mind is the best way out. Even if that led to some controversy or him having to face a huge amount of backlash from his countrymen and everyone who followed and worshiped him.

Two classic examples sum this up perfectly- Shane Warne strongly opposed imposing the follow-on in the epic Test match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He was of the opinion that temperatures were really tough on the bowlers and it would be a big mistake to go out and bowl again.

He made his stand very clear to his skipper 'Tugga' Steve Waugh, but the skipper didn't pay much heed to his word and I guess rest is history. And to this day, Shane Warne goes on to say that decision to impose the follow-on in Kolkata has strained his relationship with Steve Waugh forever.

A couple of incidents that left a rather bad taste on Shane Warne's image as a personality- his behavior that led to his bitter divorce with his wife Simone Callahan and the drug ban imposed on him that ruled him out of the ICC World Cricket World Cup in 2003.

On both occasions, he took complete responsibility and has openly come out in public and has stood by his stance. He has clearly mentioned in many interviews that his behavior and lifestyle led to the end of his marriage, and he is ashamed of that to this day. He cares for his three children and is still very cordial and friendly with Simone even now, but he still regrets the agony and discomfort he put them through.

And even in the infamous incident that led to him getting banned for one year for testing positive for using a diuretic that was provided by his mother- Shane Keith Warne has stood by his mother in all occasions.

He clearly goes on to say that she gave him that tablet in order to help him lose body weight, in order for him to get into proper shape ahead of the ICC Cricket World which Australia eventually ended up winning.

Shane Warne has explicitly maintained his stance that the drugs he took may have got him banned for one year, but he was completely aware of what he was getting into and it was not a coerced decision.

The point is that he was willing to own up to the mistakes he has made and the fact that he is a such a public figure watched and admired by many who play and follow the game sets the perfect example.

There is so much to learn and gain from this legend who was rated #5 in Wisden's list of greatest cricketers ever to have played the game. The man has revolutionized the art of leg-spin bowling and is admired and appreciated by every cricket lover.

With the rivalry between India and Australia set to resume shortly, it certainly is good to look back on someone who has transcended boundaries and has imparted his love and knowledge of the game to the next generation of cricketers, not just leg-spinners.

A true legend of the game, it has been a privilege to have watched, get mesmerized and get to know what went behind making the genius- Shane Keith Warne. He will continue to share his love for the game as part of the commentary team in the upcoming Test series.

We will all look forward to hearing you Warney! Thanks for everything, thanks for inspiring many of us to become better people personally and professionally.