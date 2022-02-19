No takers for Associate Nation cricketers in IPL 2022 auction 

A total of seven associate nation cricketers were in the fray in the recently concluded IPL 2022 mega auction. But not a single franchise showed any interest to buy any one of them.

The most notable among the associate nation cricketers to have missed the IPL bus was Sandeep Lamichhane. The leg spinner from Nepal has played for the Delhi Capitals franchise before. But he hasn’t played in the IPL since 2019.

Among others on the unsold list include Namibian cricketers Ruben Trumplemann, JJ Smit and David Wiese. They were all part of the Namibian team that came up with an impressive showing in the 2021 T20 World Cup, played last year in the UAE.

An IPL stint can bridge the gap for associate nation cricketers

JJ Smit played in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 for Namibia

Associate nation cricketers hardly get to play against major cricket playing nations barring ICC events. Needless to say, the IPL is one of the most competitive T20 leagues in the world, if not the toughest.

A chance to play in the IPL can bridge the gap for such cricketers in terms of competition and rubbing shoulders with the best in the business.

But going by what transpired in the IPL 2022 mega auction, the well-wishers of associate nation cricketers are bound to feel a little disappointed.

Lamichhane is a familiar name on the T20 circuit

Sandeep Lamichhane David Wiese during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Lamichhane is a familiar name in the T20 circuit and has been impressive in major T20 leagues like CPL and BBL. Many fans thought that the Nepalese wrist spinner could make an IPL return this time around. But it did not happen.

Wiese is someone who has played for the South African team before taking the Kolpak route. The all-rounder also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL for two seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Wiese played an instrumental role in guiding Namibia to the Super 12s stage in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Smit, who is a bowling all-rounder, and left-arm pacer Trumplemann impressed with their skills in the UAE.

David Wiese during the men's ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Not long term investment options for IPL franchises

Sunrisers Hyderabad thinktank at the recently conducted IPL 2022 auction [P/C: iplt20.com]

Ali Khan, the only cricketer from the USA ever to be bought by an IPL franchise, too went unsold this year. Khan was snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020 but did not get a single game that season. He remained unsold in 2021 as well.

Scottish cricketers Brad Wheal and Safyaan Sharif also failed to earn a bid in IPL 2022 mega auction. Scotland too reached the Super 12s stage in the 2021 T20 World Cup and had even defeated Bangladesh in an encounter.

Based on their decent showing in the last T20 World Cup, the associate nation cricketers were certainly hoping to make it to an IPL team. But for one reason or the other, none of the 10 franchises considered them as long term investment options.

Associate nation cricketers must be a part of tournaments like the IPL

The idea is to make cricket a more competitive and global sport

Many experts believe that T20 cricket can help the associate members of the ICC catch up with the rest of the cricket playing countries. By 2024 the T20 World will be expanded into a 20-team event.

In such a scenario, it is imperative that associate nation cricketers get to be a part of tournaments like the IPL. Perhaps ICC can do what it did for women cricketers of associate nations in the past.

In 2017 the world governing body of cricket, through the ICC Rookie Placement Programme, gave an opportunity to eight such women cricketers to train with WBBL franchises. The idea was to make cricket a more competitive and global sport.

Edited by Rohit Mishra