One change that Delhi Capitals should make ahead of their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shubham Kumar Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
41   //    06 Apr 2019, 15:02 IST

Delhi Capitals [Image: BCCI/iplt20.com]
Delhi Capitals [Image: BCCI/iplt20.com]

After suffering a shocking collapse in their match against Kings XI Punjab and another batting failure against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Delhi Capitals are all set to face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday.

The side started IPL 2019 on an exceptional note, crushing Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in the first match. After falling short against Chennai Super Kings, they registered one more win after that against KKR in a thrilling Super Over but even in that they made a mess of an easy chase and it was Kagiso Rabada in the end who saved the day.

They now find themselves in the bottom half of the IPL points table and would want to bring in more consistency as the tournament progresses.

The Delhi-based franchise made several changes before going into this season of the IPL. They renamed the side from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals, while also introducing a new jersey. They appointed legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting as the head coach and gave former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly a role in the support staff.

Domestic star Shreyas Iyer, after being given the skipper's role mid-way through the last edition, was also inducted as the full-time captain of the team. All these changes seemed to have born fruit for the team in the very first match of IPL 2019, as they produced a scintillating performance to dismiss Mumbai Indians and then snatched a victory from the hands of defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. They had two two wins in three games and showed promise.

However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side failed to finish with a positive result in the fourth match against KXIP that was theirs for the taking. They were in a dominant position till the 17th over of the match while chasing 167 runs, but a sudden collapse from 144-3 to 152-10 denied them a much-deserved victory. In their previous encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, their batting failed miserably which led to another loss.

Having done reasonably well in all the five matches so far, the Capitals would be aiming to get back to winning ways as they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore away from home. One necessary change that DC should make is to bring in a player who can steady the ship in case the team loses quick wickets as well as take the responsibility to get the team over the line. And since the Bangalore based franchise is struggling to find their first win this season, they would come out all guns blazing at their home ground.

Colin Munro
Colin Munro

The most ideal person to fill this role is Colin Munro, the destructive batsman from New Zealand. He can be easily slotted in at the number 4 or 5 position. However, in order to play an extra overseas player, Delhi need to compromise on their overseas bowling a bit.

Considering the all-rounder prowess of Chris Morris and the exceptional performance of Kagiso Rabada in recent times, Delhi can bring in either Amit Mishra or Avesh Khan in place of Sandeep Lamichhane who didn't do very well in their previous match against Sunrisers.

Shubham Kumar Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Very passionate cricket fan who likes to do in depth analysis of every game and follows cricket as a hobby.
