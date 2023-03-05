"One extra month of depression"- Top 10 funny memes after Delhi Capitals' thumping victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Sunday, March 5, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and invited their opponents to bat first on a flat track. DC openers Meg Lanning (72) and Shafali Verma (84) put on a spectacular 162-run partnership in 14.3 overs, giving their side a sensational start.

The duo utilized the batting-friendly conditions perfectly and scored runs at a rapid pace by smashing the bowlers all around the park. After their departures, Marizanne Kapp (39*) and Jemimah Rodrigues (22*) provided the finishing touches to propel Delhi Capitals to a mammoth total of 223/2.

Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine provided a brisk start to RCB in the chase with a 41-run stand in 4.1 overs. Alice Capsey then dismissed both in quick succession to dent Bangalore's progress. Ellyse Perry (31 off 19 balls) kept RCB in the game with a steady knock before DC pacer Tara Norris (5/29) triggered a middle-order collapse with a brilliant spell. From a decent position of 89/2, the Royal Challengers crumbled to 96/7 in no time.

Heather Knight (34) and Megan Schutt (30*) scored a few runs to help RCB reach a respectable total and delay the inevitable victory for Delhi Capitals. Bangalore could only manage 163/8 in 20 overs and lost the match by 60 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, losing captain Smriti Mandhana reflected on the defeat, saying:

"Not the start we wanted, on the field we weren't great and gave away 30 runs more extra. We're used to other franchises playing back to back games, just try and take the positives out of the game and come back stronger tomorrow. The pitch didn't change at all, we got the starts but didn't build on, don't think opting to bowl first was a wrong decision, we could've taken the game deep."

RCB vs DC WPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between Bangalore and Delhi today in the second match of the WPL. They expressed their reactions to the same through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Arun Singh @ArunTuThikHoGya

#RCBvDC Pehle saal me ek baar calculator nikaalna padhta tha ab lagra hai do baar nikaalna padhega🥲 Pehle saal me ek baar calculator nikaalna padhta tha ab lagra hai do baar nikaalna padhega🥲#RCBvDC https://t.co/X5t3qoyem0

